Real Estate is a Way of Life for Judy McLellan

Tuesday, March 07, 2017

For Judy McLellan, real estate is more than a job – it’s a way of life. In fact, it’s the only life Crye-Leike Realtors Inc.’s No. 1 agent for 19 out of the last 20 years has known.

“My mother was in real estate for 40 years and my father was a contractor,” McLellan said. “I grew up in this business, so it’s a lifestyle for us. My mother was one of the first nine women inducted into the multimillion-dollar club for the Memphis Board of Realtors – that’s all she ever talked about.”

So it’s no surprise that McLellan followed in her mother’s footsteps into a long, successful career as a Realtor, racking up a litany of honors on the way including Crye-Leike’s Lifetime No. 1 Sales Producer, which is a hall of fame-style honor only two other agents have attained in the last four decades.

“You’ve really got to have compassion in this business. If you’re only in it for the money, you’ll fail,” McLellan said. “My mother told me, ‘darling when you start your business, you need to do it with your heart, and if you always do it with your heart you will never have a lack of business.’”

In addition to her mother, she attributes her lasting success to three main factors – her heart, her hustle and her husband, Mickey McLellan, who’s worked alongside her for the past 20 years.

And as for her husband, McLellan said it was love at first sight. After a whirlwind three-month romance, the pair got married and hasn’t looked back in 39 years.

“I can tell almost verbatim what he’s thinking and he can do the same for me,” she said. “After that many years, you really become like one person, and your attributes will complement one another. My deficiencies are often times his fabulous strengths. I can truthfully say that we would not be where we are today were it not for Mickey.”

McLellan said her husband started the branding campaign that has been one of the biggest factors behind her success.

“We always try to be early adopters of whatever new technology comes out,” Mickey McLellan said.

Which has included everything from being among the first Realtors to hire full-time assistants, to having their own webpage, to ditching the old MLS handbook and even adopting a costumed ad campaign in the early 1990s.

“I want them to know that I’m willing to go the extra mile,” McLellan said. “I think the fact that we wanted to think outside the box has probably served us pretty well.”

And the McLellans said they have no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.

“If you’re watching her come through the lobby, she’s probably the fastest one,” Mickey said. “When she gets in it her mind that she’s ready to do something, she’s focused and just takes off and goes.”