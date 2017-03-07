Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 47 | Tuesday, March 07, 2017

Popular Austin-Based Burger Bar Coming to Overton Square

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 5:29PM
Hopdoddy Burger Bar, a nationally recognized burger and beer joint based out of Texas, will be Overton Square’s newest tenant, according to property owners Loeb Properties Inc.

The new restaurant will move into the expanded 3,500-square-feet site at 6 S. Cooper St. that was previously occupied by YoLo Frozen Yogurt & Gelato.

Extensive renovations and construction will begin in March, and the restaurant is tentatively set open this fall, according to Loeb.

The popular Austin, Texas-based brand was founded in 2010 and primarily operates out of Texas, Arizona, California and Colorado. Memphis would be the restaurant’s first location east of the Mississippi River.

Hopdoddy grinds meat in-house daily and offers an array of meats, including Angus beef, Akaushi beef, chicken and sushi-grade tuna. In addition to its burgers, Hopdoddy is also known for its hand-cut Kennebec fries, farm-fresh salads, handcrafted milkshakes, craft beers, house-made liqueurs and freshly squeezed juices.

