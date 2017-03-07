Nonprofit Forum Slated Tuesday, March 7 at AutoZone Park

VOL. 132 | NO. 47 | Tuesday, March 07, 2017

The city’s major corporate nonprofit funding organizations – AutoZone Inc., FedEx Corp., First Tennessee Bank, International Paper Co. and ServiceMaster – are collaborating on the second annual Mid-South Nonprofit Forum Tuesday, March 7, at AutoZone Park.

Two hundred professionals who aspire to the highest levels of nonprofit leadership are expected to attend the event. It will feature executives from the host corporations leading breakout sessions on a variety of topics important to nonprofits, networking opportunities for business and nonprofit leaders and roundtable discussions on how to improve effectiveness, efficiency and reach.

The event opens at 11:30 a.m. with a corporate panel discussion about how each sponsor company makes giving decisions. Concurrent workshops will take place in individual AutoZone Park suites, with small-group discussions covering issues ranging from team-building to strategic planning to fundraising.

“The Mid-South Nonprofit Forum provides both the knowledge and the connections to help nonprofits reach their fullest potential,” said Dr. Sarah Petschonek, founder and CEO of Volunteer Odyssey. “Last year’s event provided actionable steps and key insights that have influenced our fundraising goals and strategic planning over the last year.”

Arnetta Stanton Macklin, vice president of advancement for MIFA, agreed.

“It’s great to have local business partners who are willing to share their expertise,” Macklin said. “The forum helps us understand what’s valued from businesses when forming partnerships across sectors, as well as what they can offer nonprofits to boost our community impact.”

More than 60 organizations have already signed on for the half-day event, and tickets are still available. Cost for the forum is $30. To register, contact Alana Hu at (901) 523-4112 or email AYHu@FirstTennessee.com.