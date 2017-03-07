VOL. 132 | NO. 47 | Tuesday, March 07, 2017

More Help Needed for Poor in Mississippi BY MICHAEL WADDELL, Special to The Daily News

With an estimated 22 percent of Mississippi residents living below the poverty line (the highest in the nation) and a disproportionate share of their income going to basic necessities, anti-poverty advocates and government agencies are working to make sure more resources are reaching the people that need them most.

“The High Cost of Being Poor in Mississippi,” a 2016 report from the Children’s Defense Fund Southern Regional Office, the Mississippi Low-Income Child Care Initiative and the Coalition on Human Needs, found that 47 percent of Mississippi’s households with annual incomes below $20,000 spend more than half of their income on rent alone.

Adding to the burden, the average cost in Mississippi for an infant in a child care center is more than $4,800 per year, and for an infant and a 4-year-old, it can cost nearly $9,000.

“Low-income families, especially ones headed by a single mom, are very low-wage, and her wages leave her unable to afford child care, which she needs if she’s going to go to work,” said Carol Burnett, executive director of the Mississippi Low-Income Child Care Initiative. “The cost of child care is really high, meaning it takes a higher chunk of a single mom’s income than a higher income earner or a family where both parents are working at higher incomes.”

A family at the poverty line with an infant and toddler in child care would need to spend a staggering 36 percent of its income on child care, if paying the state average cost. Without a subsidy, low-income families have no choice but to make cheaper and often less reliable arrangements.

There are anti-poverty programs like low-income refundable tax credits, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), free or reduced-price school lunch, and child care subsidies that have helped more than a quarter of a million Mississippi residents.

But Burnett estimates child care programs only serve roughly 35 percent of children of low-income parents and nearly 14,000 eligible children are on a waiting list for child care assistance. She believes those unserved would go to work and improve Mississippi’s workforce participation rate if they had assistance with child care costs.

“The programs that are there to be a benefit to that population are great when they can get them, but typically they are so poorly funded that the reach is extremely limited, leaving a lot people who qualify unable to benefit,” Burnett said. “We’re only serving about 12 percent of the kids who qualify right now.”

There have been mandates added to child care assistance that make the cost of operating the program higher, but the amount of money in the program has not increased, according to Burnett.

“It means that the number of kids being served is shrinking,” she said.

The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program has suffered due to block-grant funding by Congress, and only 8 in 100 Mississippians living below the poverty line actually receive TANF assistance.

“Funding programs that benefit poor people, generally speaking, is just not a very high political priority, and I’m afraid in the wake of the election it’s even more true now,” said Burnett, who cites congressional Republicans like Paul Ryan who want to cut child care assistance programs instead of expanding them.

Her group is working at the state level to get Mississippi to meet the new federal rules more cost effectively so they can protect services for children as much as possible. The Mississippi Low-Income Child Care Initiative is a statewide organization consisting of child-care providers with the mission of serving families who have trouble paying for child care. It seeks policy reform and increased funding.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) is aware of the challenges facing many Mississippi families. It has developed the Generation Plus (gen+) approach focusing on four key components: education; economic support through workforce development; health and well-being; and social capital.

“We are implementing our Generation Plus approach to create a foundational framework within the department to serve the family as a whole,” said MDHS communications director Paul Nelson. “This approach maximizes all available resources to keep the family together.”

As part of its gen+ initiative, MDHS created a Division of Workforce Development that has partnered with community colleges, industry and other state agencies to help clients find a career that will lead to self-sufficiency. The goal is to develop cycles of success with families using the programs.

“Braiding these services together ensures that our clients have access to education, training services, transportation benefits, child care support, and supportive services while they gain workforce skills that will help them in today’s job market,” said Nelson. “Accessibility to our programs has been made much easier through our online services and telephone hotlines that are available 24 hours a day. MDHS’s goal is to build a strong foundation by providing families with the necessary tools to have a healthy and successful family.”