Fed: Memphis Banks Continue to Improve

VOL. 132 | NO. 47 | Tuesday, March 07, 2017

Having shaken off most of the losses and other problems related to the housing crisis, new figures from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis show Memphis-area banks on the whole are getting bigger and have balance sheets that keep looking stronger.

The Fed’s figures, which are current through the fourth quarter of 2016, show broad improvement among nearly two dozen banks based in the Memphis area – improvement in aspects of their businesses like asset size, total loans and net income.

Altogether, said St. Louis Fed executive vice president Julie Stackhouse, most Memphis banks showed stronger earnings performance in 2016.

“Importantly,” she said, “total loans in the market grew nearly 10 percent, with strong growth in the commercial real estate and commercial-industrial loan categories.”

She added there are signs that growth in commercial real estate lending – especially in the multifamily and hospitality sectors – may be slowing down consistent with “ample supply” in those segments.

Profitability, meanwhile, also saw a big improvement among local banks during the fourth quarter. Total year-to-date net income for the area’s banks through the fourth quarter, collectively, stood at $333.1 million, up from $182.9 million at the same point in 2015.

Given that First Tennessee Bank represents more than $28 billion of the market’s $35.4 billion in assets, it’s no surprise that a big improvement at First Tennessee is largely responsible for that improving profit picture.

The Fed’s numbers show that in the fourth quarter of 2016, First Tennessee’s year-to-date net income topped $270 million. That’s up from $128.5 million at the same point in 2015, according to the Fed data.

Paragon Bank is another of those local institutions that ended 2016 on an upswing. The bank saw net income for the year of more than $2.1 million, up from a little more than $91,000 at year-end 2015, with Paragon CEO Robert Shaw saying it marked a major step toward “our goal of achieving sustained above-peer profitability.”

“With the majority of the housing crisis loan losses behind them, the opportunities for Memphis banks are now dependent on the strength of the economy and the impact of any fiscal policy changes, including tax reform,” Stackhouse said. “The costs of implementing new regulations have largely been absorbed and should now flatten.”

Looking at other metrics for the fourth quarter, total loans in Memphis are up. They topped $25 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $22.6 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Memphis-area banks are also getting bigger. The 23 banks the Fed includes in the Memphis market collectively had $35.4 billion in assets at year’s end, up from $32.5 billion in the year-ago period.

And Memphis-area banks have been trimming their loan loss reserves. That metric reflects the amount that banks reserve to cover losses they forecast in their loan portfolios.

When that number comes down, it suggests banks are increasingly confident about market conditions and borrowers’ ability to repay. Memphis-area banks reserved a little more than $266 million against loan losses in the fourth quarter, down from almost $271.6 million in the year-ago quarter.