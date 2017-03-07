VOL. 132 | NO. 47 | Tuesday, March 07, 2017

New Midtown Brewery Seeks $1.2M Building Permit

Memphis’ newest addition to the local craft beer scene is ready to begin construction on its Midtown brewery.

Crosstown Brewing Co. has filed a $1.2 million building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for its new craft brewery at Crosstown Concourse.

The permit lists 1350 Concourse Ave. as its location and Fleming Design as the architect.

In August, craft brewers Clark Ortkiese and Will Goodwin announced their plans to move into a newly constructed building on a half-acre parcel near the retail area on the west side of Crosstown Concourse.

“It’s a production facility first and foremost and trying to squeeze that into the building was challenging, but they did have a nice piece of land west of the building itself that suited our needs,” Clark Ortkiese, co-founder of Crosstown Brewing Co., told The Daily News at the time.

Crosstown Brewing Co. grew out of a home brewing operation led by Ortkiese and Goodwin, who have been friends since childhood. After competing against each other in home brewing contests, the pair decided to combine equipment and award-winning recipes.

Ortkiese told The Daily News in August that they have about 15 beers ready to release once brewing gets underway, with a tropical, West Coast-style IPA and a blonde ale among the first offerings.

In addition to brewing and bottling at the new facility, Crosstown Brewing will serve beer at a taproom. A patio is also planned for the property, which will bear a total footprint between 6,000 and 12,000 square feet.

The brewery will sell growlers and will add cans when production picks up pace.

– Patrick Lantrip

UTHSC Names Moore Assistant Vice Chancellor

Matthew Moore has been named the assistant vice chancellor and registrar for student affairs and enrollment services for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

As such, he's responsible for directing all aspects of the operations of the registrar’s office, including registration and enrollment, course management, class schedule, enrollment certification, grades, official transcripts/diploma and academic records.

Before coming to UTHSC, Moore was the associate provost and registrar at the University of New Orleans. At UTHSC, he'll report to Susan Davies, associate vice chancellor of Student Affairs and Enrollment Services at UTHSC.

– Andy Meek

Multicultural Career Expo Returns March 13

More than 30 Memphis employers are preparing for the return of the Memphis Multicultural Career Expo on Monday, March 13.

The fourth annual event brings together job seekers from different backgrounds and communities to connect with hiring managers from local companies. Available jobs span numerous fields, including health care, management, manufacturing, nonprofit and logistics.

“Our main goal with this event has been to consolidate over these years, a diverse and inclusive talent platform in the Mid-South, to attract and retain multicultural professionals to the city of Memphis,” said Alex Matlock, CEO of ContigoCreative and director of the event.

This year, the expo is rolling out an app to make it easier for job seekers and exhibitors to communicate. The app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store under the name “Multicultural Career Expo.”

Monday’s event will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Memphis Hilton, 939 Ridge Lake Blvd. The cost is free, and organizers strongly recommend attendees wear professional business attire and bring business cards and copies of their resume.

Job seekers are encouraged to register in advance at careerexpomemphis.com. The website also includes more information and a full list of participating employers, plus links to download the iOS and Android versions of the app.

– Daily News staff

Tigers Open AAC Tournament Play on March 10

The University of Memphis men’s basketball team will be the No. 5 seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament and play No. 4 seed Central Florida on Friday, March 10, at 1 p.m. at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. The game will be carried on ESPN2.

The Tigers (19-12, 9-9) are coming off a 103-62 loss at SMU to finish the regular season. It was the Tigers’ worst defeat in 70 years.

If the Tigers get past UCF, they likely would meet No. 1 seed SMU in the semifinals.

Memphis finished the AAC regular season with several players in the league leaders, including Dedric Lawson finishing second in scoring (19.5 points), first in rebounds (10.1) and fourth in blocks (2.2). K.J. Lawson was third in rebounds (8.5) and Jeremiah Martin led in steals (2.0).

The Tigers would have to win three games in three days to capture the AAC Tournament championship and an automatic NCAA Tournament bid. If they fall short of that goal, they would appear to be on the bubble for an NIT berth.

– Don Wade

Boyd Officially in Race For Governor in 2018

Former Tennessee Commissioner of Economic and Community Development Randy Boyd officially launched his candidacy for Tennessee Governor Monday, March 6, with an announcement of his campaign team.

Boyd, who is a Knoxville businessman and philanthropist, filed his form appointing a campaign treasurer last week. His treasurer is Scott Niswonger of Greeneville, who is the executive chairman and founder of LandAir Transport Inc.

“I’m not a professional politician,” Boyd said Monday in a written statement. “My background is growing a small business. But I gained enough experience in Nashville to know how to get things done there.”

Former Tennessee Republican Party chairman Chip Saltsman is Boyd’s campaign CEO, fresh from leading David Kustoff’s successful 2016 campaign for the U.S. House in the 8th Congressional District.

Kustoff’s campaign manager, Bonnie Brezina, is Boyd’s campaign political director.

Boyd’s possible competition in the Republican primary includes state Senate majority leader Mark Norris of Collierville, state Sen. Dr. Mark Green of Clarksville, U.S. Rep. Diane Black of Gallatin and Nashville businessman Bill Lee. Green already has announced he is running.

Democrats looking at a bid for governor in the 2018 elections include state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh of Ripley and former Nashville mayor Karl Dean. Dean formally announced his candidacy last month.

– Bill Dries