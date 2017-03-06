The Week Ahead: March 7-13

VOL. 132 | NO. 46 | Monday, March 06, 2017

Happy Monday, Memphis! Get your taste buds ready: Both Memphis Black Restaurant Week and the inaugural Vintage901 festival are taking place in the coming days. We’ve got details on those, plus plenty of other fun activities and entertainment to check out in The Week Ahead…

Chalkfest at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art has rapidly become a harbinger of spring in the city. And that will be the case Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., when simple to elaborate works of art are created in the plaza outside the museum.

You can bring your own chalk or buy it from the museum. Live music and dance will be going on amidst the other creation in the plaza. And if you go inside, you can see artist Victor Ekpuk painting a new mural in the galleries.

Memphis Black Restaurant Week will be held Monday through Sunday. More than a dozen minority-owned eateries will be offering $15 two-course lunches and $25 three-course dinners or other specials. (You can check out all the deals on the Memphis Black Restaurant Week Facebook page.)

The week will wrap up with Soulful Food Truck Sunday at Clayborn Temple, 294 Hernando St. From noon to 6 p.m., eight of Memphis’ best food trucks will serve up everything from BBQ to Southern comfort food, in addition to local beers and wine being available for purchase.

Sunday’s event also will include a concert featuring Jerome Chism, Keia Johnson and Courtney Little. On-site tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 2 to 12. (Kids younger than 2 are free.) Or you can get $10 advance tickets online now.

The inaugural Vintage901 festival kicks off Friday with Opening Toast and Perfect Pairings from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. Grand sommelier Laurie Forster presides over a three-course dinner from Restaurant Iris designed to experience the perfect pairings.

The fun continues Saturday with The Grand Tasting from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Creative Arts Building on Tiger Lane, and the Sparkling Brunch on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at the FedEx Event Center at Shelby Farms.

Check out details here, and get tickets for all three events here.

The Southern Women's Show runs from Friday to Sunday at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. The agenda includes fashion, health, beauty, demos, shopping, decorating, food, celebrity guests, workshops, contests and prizes – plus an appearance by Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, who won Silver and Gold medals in Rio before going on to win the Mirror Ball on “Dancing With the Stars” last fall.

The group that has been marking the anniversaries and places of lynchings from the darker corners of the city’s history will gather Thursday at a cemetery in South Memphis to mark 125 years since a mob killed three men after taking them from the Shelby County jail.

The violent death of Thomas Moss, Calvin McDowell and Will Stewart was the incident that made Ida B. Wells an international voice against lynchings. It also marked her exit from the city that was home to much of her early activism on a broad civil rights front before the dawn of the 20th century. The group will also meet Sunday at the site of the lynching – what is now a dead-end street in North Memphis.

The Rollin’ Grizzlies will take on corporate teams in the Hoops From the Heart wheelchair-basketball tournament hosted by The Arc Mid-South Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Raymond Skinner Center, 712 Tanglewood St. The Rollin’ Grizzlies are a nationally ranked team that competes in Division III of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. Admission is $5.

The 10th annual Al-Hajjah Zakiyyah Madyun-Abdullah Walk/Run, a 2.2K race held in conjunction with Muslims in Memphis month, will take place Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at 2463 W. Ball Road. The walk/run honors her legacy by continuing to “pay it forward” through creating a positive impact on her community of Memphis and on Kaolack, Senegal, where she helped establish a medical clinic for women. http://muslimsinmemphis.org/events/al-hajjah-zakiyyah-madyun-abdullah-walkrun/

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t until March 17, but you can start the celebration early with the 44rd annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick's Day Parade, taking place Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Beale Street. Wear your green and bring the family for the city’s largest parade, featuring bands, cars, dancers, floats and more. This free event is presented by the Beale Street Merchants Association.

Chandler Reports’ Real Estate Review Seminar will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. A guest panel will provide their insights on the local market with projections for 2017. Breakfast will be provided. Visit bit.ly/REReviewMarch8 for details and registration.

Doesn’t get much more unique than this: On Saturday night, PXLS – a video game music cover band based in Memphis – will be playing their interpretations of music from classic as well as current games. The jams run from 9 p.m. to midnight at Rec Room, 3000 Broad Ave.

Stevie Nicks and the Pretenders are at FedExForum Wednesday for a stop on Nicks’ “24 Karat Gold Tour.” Nicks is touring around a set of songs that never made it onto her solo albums or Fleetwood Mac, but of course there will be some hits in there.

The Pretenders have quite a history in Memphis over the years, including a memorable first show in the city in which Chrissie Hynde was arrested by Memphis Police during a scuffle on the dance floor at TGI Friday’s in Overton Square.

Tuesday is Memphis City Council day at City Hall, the first since City Hall’s list was pared of several dozen names of citizens. The council is expected to have a private attorney-client session sometime during its committee schedule on the lawsuits over the list and allegations of police surveillance of protesters who wound up on the list and then not on the list. And there may be some discussion there about the lawsuit over control of the Beale Street Entertainment District.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s Shakespeare Gala benefit is Friday night starting at 6 at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. Enjoy a pre-performance dinner buffet, post-performance dessert buffet, open bars, wine pull, live auction, and a Shakespearean performance by critically acclaimed soprano and Broadway’s original Little Mermaid, Sierra Boggess.

The Memphis Grizzlies start the week with a Monday 7 p.m. game vs. the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. On Thursday at 7, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and the Los Angeles Clippers come to The Grindhouse to renew acquaintances. Bonus: The first 4,000 fans score a pair of Mike Conley socks.

And then Saturday the Grizzlies have an 8 p.m. tip vs. the Atlanta Hawks.

University of Memphis baseball plays host to Middle Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday, both at FedExPark. The Tigers also have a three-game series over the weekend at home vs. Southern Illinois. First pitch Friday is at 6:30 p.m., Saturday’s game starts at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s finale at 1 p.m.

The Daily News staff compiles The Week Ahead for you, our readers, every week. You'll receive it as part of our Monday online edition. Email associate editor Kate Simone at ksimone@memphisdailynews.com if you have items for consideration.