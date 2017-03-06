VOL. 132 | NO. 46 | Monday, March 06, 2017

Memphis Black Restaurant Week will be held Monday through Sunday, March 6-12. More than a dozen minority-owned eateries will be offering $15 two-course lunches and $25 three-course dinners or other specials. The week will wrap up with Soulful Food Truck Sunday on March 12 at Clayborn Temple, 294 Hernando St. Visit facebook.com/MemphisBlackRW for details.

Chandler Reports’ Real Estate Review Seminar will be held Wednesday, March 8, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. A guest panel will provide their insights on the local market with projections for 2017. Breakfast will be provided. Visit bit.ly/REReviewMarch8 for details and registration.

National Black MBA Association-Memphis chapter will meet Thursday, March 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in International Paper headquarters’ Tower 3, 6420 Poplar Ave. Attendees can “Meet the Makers” at this dialogue with charter members of the NBMBAA Memphis chapter. Free and open to the public. RSVP to memphis_nbmbaa@yahoo.com.

Playhouse on the Square will present the regional premiere of “Lord of the Flies” Friday, March 10, through March 26 at 66 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

Maria Khani, a Syrian educator who lives in California, will speak on “Islam and Muslims across the Centuries” Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 200 East Parkway N. The talk is part of Muslims in Memphis month; for a full schedule of events, visit muslimsinmemphis.org.

The 10th annual Al-Hajjah Zakiyyah Madyun-Abdullah Walk/Run, a 2.2K race held in conjunction with Muslims in Memphis month, will take place Saturday, March 11, at 8:30 a.m. at 2463 W. Ball Road. The walk/run honors her legacy by continuing to “pay it forward” through creating a positive impact on her community of Memphis and on Kaolack, Senegal, where she helped establish a medical clinic for women. For more information please call 901-789-1904 or email at info@masjidalmuminun.com.

The Rollin’ Grizzlies will take on corporate teams in a wheelchair-basketball tournament hosted by The Arc Mid-South Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Raymond Skinner Center, 712 Tanglewood St. The Rollin’ Grizzlies are a nationally ranked team that competes in Division III of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. Admission is $5. Visit thearcmidsouth.org for details.