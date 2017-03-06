VOL. 132 | NO. 46 | Monday, March 06, 2017

Memphis Site of NCAA South Regional March 24 & 26

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship South Regional will be held March 24 and 26 at FedExForum and hosted by the University of Memphis. The city most recently hosted the tournament in 2014.

Sweet 16 games are set for Friday, March 24, with the Elite 8 taking place two days later.

“The sports market is a large driver for the Memphis tourism economy,” said Malvin Gipson, executive director of the Memphis Sports Council. “Memphis was named ‘Best NBA Destination’ by USA Today 10Best, and we hope NCAA visitors experience the same Memphis spirit.”

Kevin Kane, president and CEO of the Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau, added: “We value the dollars the sports market brings to Memphis, and hope that hosting this tournament leads way to hosting more large sporting events in the future.”

The championship offers multiple ticket options, including special fan experiences. Fans can purchase the NCAA Experience Official Ticket through Prime Sport, the official ticket and hospitality provider of the NCAA. General tickets can be purchased and sold through the NCAA Ticket Exchange – a safe, guaranteed online environment.

– Don Wade

Cheffie’s Cafe Expands to Collierville

Cheffie’s Café is bringing a new location to Boyle’s Schilling Farms developing in Collierville.

The Cheffie’s Cafe location is 956 Winchester Blvd. According to Tate Conrad, vice president of design and development for Cheffie’s parent company, the new location “will be the prototype” for the company, and it will add about 15 to 20 jobs.

“We’ve already had amazing support from the local community and are looking forward to serving the community fresh, custom-crafted salads and sandwiches beginning this summer,” Matt Wilson, a partner in the venture, said in a release.

The new location will be located in Boyle’s recently built retail building inside 443-acre Schilling Farms. The planned development includes office buildings, residential neighborhoods, retail, restaurants, doctors’ offices, a day care center, YMCA, banks, D1 Sports and a church.

The Cheffie’s concept involves patrons creating their own salads and sandwiches. It was founded in 2011 and offers all natural meats, fresh produce and toppings.

– Andy Meek & Patrick Lantrip

Humana, Methodist Healthcare Reach Network Agreement

Humana Medicare Advantage members in Memphis now have access to Methodist Healthcare doctors and facilities thanks to a new agreement between Humana and the Memphis-based health system.

The new network agreement took effect in January, and the coverage includes all Methodist Healthcare adult hospitals.

Doug Haaland, regional president for Humana, said that expanding its network to include Methodist Healthcare is key to Humana’s continued growth in the market.

– Andy Meek

Tennessee Unemployment Rises to 5.4 Percent

Tennessee’s preliminary unemployment rate in January was 5.4 percent, increasing from the revised December rate of 5.1 percent, according to Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips. The U.S. preliminary rate for January is 4.8 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month.

While experiencing a rate increase from 4.8 to 5.4 percent over the past year in Tennessee, the national rate has declined from 4.9 to 4.8 percent within the same time span. Total nonfarm employment increased by 1,200 jobs between December and January. The largest employment increases were within trade/transportation/utilities, leisure/hospitality and mining/logging/construction.

“Our workforce is strengthened with increased opportunity, as international companies continue to invest in Tennessee and the advantages we offer,” Phillips said in a statement.

– Daily News staff