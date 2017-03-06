Ag Shark Tank Joins Memphis Farm & Gin Show

VOL. 132 | NO. 46 | Monday, March 06, 2017

The Memphis Farm & Gin Show opened its annual two-day stay at the Memphis Cook Convention Center Friday, March 3, with something new – a business “shark tank” of sorts amidst the towering farm machinery and other agriculture technology.

In a closed-off booth on the convention center floor, a set of 14 agriculture technology startups – some local but most from other parts of the U.S. and other countries – got 15 minutes each to pitch their idea and get feedback from a panel of farmers, agriculture giants like Monsanto and even some other startups.

Four to six of the startups will be selected for the second class under the AgLaunch accelerator banner that launched last year. The accelerator gets underway from May through August with a StartCo. class at EPIcenter.

Pete Nelson of AgLaunch says it’s not really like the popular “Shark Tank” television show. Deals aren’t made at the Farm & Gin Show on the spot. And the feedback from the panel hearing the pitches is more geared toward advice as a result.

“The quality has gotten better as our name has gotten out,” Nelson said Thursday evening at a Downtown mixer hosted by Archer Malmo, the Memphis marketing and communications company working with ag giants as well as startups.

“We’ve learned the companies want to come here almost like a soft landing you would do in economic development,” Nelson said. “But at an early stage they want to be here because they want to get into the U.S. market.”

Barry Knight, head of the commercial strategy team of Indigo Agriculture, a Boston startup that has commercial offices in Memphis and just expanded those offices in Midtown, was among those hearing the pitches.

Indigo works in the area of plant microbiome – the microbes in plant evolution that if understood can be used to increase food production. Knight comes to the startup from working in sales at Monsanto and American Cyanamid as well as leadership positions at Pinnacle Ag Holdings and Cresco Ag.

While agriculture frequently is a large-scale business, it’s also a small world, Knight said of the 300 million acres in the U.S. where food is grown.

“But it’s only a few growers – maybe 200,000 to 300,000 that really do most of the work,” he said. “Whether you are in Boston or Memphis or Des Moines, Iowa, you are working with a few people. … It’s such a small industry.”

And it is not as focused on innovation as it should be, by his judgment.

“When you compare the innovation in startup companies in the biotech world of human health compared to where we are in ag, there’s no comparison,” Knight said. “For us to have a sustainable food supply for the next 20 years, 50 years, 100 years – we’ve got to have innovation.”

Among those making pitches was Jacques H. Grislain, co-founder and CEO of Cambridge Crops of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cambridge’s idea is “bio-film” that would extend the shelf life of many perishables – notably strawberries and bananas at present.

“The bio-film plays a role as a protective shield that is going to reduce the exchange of gases,” Grislain said. “The coating is totally edible. It is so thin you can’t even see it. … and it’s very inexpensive.”

Cambridge’s motivation is that a third of the perishables in the world are wasted because they go past their shelf life.

The company is looking for investors as well as grants with an eye on the grant applications toward uses in developing countries.

Knight said it is that kind of innovation that competes for capital with internet technology.

“I don’t think that most people in the world of capital see it as a sexy world, like biotech or the world of the internet or anything to do with computers. But agriculture powers the world,” he said. “It is small and some of our problems that we are working on are hard. It’s not just an app that somebody’s going to play a game with.”

Mike Butler of Archer Malmo said there is a lot of diversity in the startups coming from different places.

“A lot of them don’t have a lot of ag background,” Butler said. “They may know nothing about the farm, but they know they have an idea that they think would work in our sector in agriculture.”

And that’s where Nelson believes the Memphis area benefits from what it already has, starting with 300 ag companies in the area.

“We’ve got this great logistics infrastructure, obviously water, soil and natural resources,” Nelson said. “And probably some of the best farmers in the world that are all interested in innovation. What has not been done is how do we organize that infrastructure to really appeal to new and emerging companies. That’s what AgLaunch is about.”

Chris Ramezanpour, president of Secure Food Solutions Inc., is a Memphis native with a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University.

He is pitching high-speed imaging technology that can detect the pathogen Aflatoxin in corn – the most widely produced grain in the world. Aflatoxin is linked to liver cancer and stunting the growth of children. It also causes hundreds of million dollars of crop loss every year in the U.S.

Show up at a grain elevator with a batch of corn that tests positive for Aflatoxin and the grain elevator won’t take it.

“In developing countries where they are consuming the corn that they produce, there’s a major threat to public health and food security,” Ramezanpour said. “We think that our technology would provide a rapid, reliable non-destructive automated way to test. We can test unlimited amounts of samples really quickly.”

Ramezanpour built Secure Food Solutions around technology being developed at Mississippi State University and it took time to get it to a business plan to pitch to investors to commercialize the technology.

“You need to have a certain type of connection to resources, to collaborating and feedback from stakeholders,” he said. “You need farmers. You need people up and down the supply chain. Those are rural folks and if you are in the city it’s not a foregone conclusion that you can find them, reach out to them.”