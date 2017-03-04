Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 10 | NO. 10 | Saturday, March 04, 2017

New Midtown Brewery Files $1.2M Building Permit Application

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 3:48PM
Memphis’ newest addition to the local craft beer scene has been cleared to begin construction on their new Midtown brewery.

Crosstown Brewing Co. filed a $1.2 million building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for their new location at the Crosstown Concourse.

The permit for new construction for a craft brewery lists 1350 Concourse Ave. as its location. Fleming Design is listed as the architect.

In August, the craft brewers announced their plans to move into a newly constructed building on a half-acre parcel near the retail area on the west side of Crosstown Concourse.

“It’s a production facility first and foremost and trying to squeeze that into the building was challenging, but they did have a nice piece of land west of the building itself that suited our needs,” said Clark Ortkiese, co-founder of Crosstown Brewing Co. told the Daily News at that time.

Crosstown Brewing Co. grew out of a home brewing operation led by childhood friends Ortkiese and Will Goodwin. After competing against each other in home brewing contests, the pair decided to combine equipment and award-winning recipes.

At the facility, Crosstown Brewing Co. will serve beer at a taproom as well as brew and bottle on-site. A patio is also planned for the property, which will bear a total footprint between 6,000 and 12,000 square feet.

Ortkiese told the Daily News in August that they have about 15 beers ready to release once brewing gets underway with a tropical, West Coast-style IPA and a blonde ale among the first offerings.

The brewery will sell growlers and will add cans when production picks up pace.

