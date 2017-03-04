March 3-9, 2017: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 10 | NO. 10 | Saturday, March 04, 2017

1892: Thomas Moss, Calvin McDowell and Will Stewart were taken from their jail cell and killed by a white mob in a lynching that prompted Ida B. Wells, a Memphis schoolteacher and friend of one of the men, to condemn it in the Free Speech newspaper under the pen name Iola. An angry mob ransacked the newspaper offices while Wells was out of the city. It was the beginning of Wells' international crusade to call attention to lynchings. She never returned to Memphis.

1924: On the land that is now Memphis Park, formerly Confederate Park, workers were building a “revival tabernacle” for the Billy Sunday revival coming to Memphis in April. The temporary building would also serve as a dormitory for those attending a reunion of Confederate soldiers to be held in the city that June. The structure on Front Street was billed as the “largest temporary building in the South.”

1957: On the front page of The Daily News, Mary Wellington Gale of San Francisco, a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship, tells a group at the church auditorium at Dunlap and Monroe: “The threat of destruction by nuclear warfare is secondary to the threat of the breakdown of the conscience of mankind which would permit such a holocaust.”

1997: A $7.9 million expansion of Christ United Methodist Church is underway in East Memphis, including a new 64,000-square-foot education building and an expansion of the church’s fellowship hall. Church leaders say their membership has grown to 7,000 at a rate of about 10 percent annually over several years. The expansion is to be completed at the end of 1997 and followed by an expansion of the sanctuary itself.