Chandler Reports’ Real Estate Review Seminar will be held Wednesday, March 8, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. A guest panel will provide their insights on the local market with projections for 2017. Breakfast will be provided. Visit bit.ly/REReviewMarch8 for details and registration.

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School will hold an opening reception for “Mapping the Every Day: New Works by Jill Samuels” Friday, March 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Levy Gallery, 60 Perkins Road Extended. Visit buckmanartscenter.com.

Love Well 5K & Festival, hosted by Redeemers Group and benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis, will be held Saturday, March 4, with the 5K starting at 8:30 a.m. in the Semmes-Murphey parking lot, 6325 Humphreys Blvd. Stick around after the race to enjoy food and shop vendors. Race-day registration begins at 7:30 a.m.; visit lovewell5k.racesonline.com for online registration and details.

New Ballet Ensemble dancers will perform “Peter and the Wolf” as part of Germantown Performing Arts Center’s kid-friendly Peanut Butter & Jam series Saturday, March 4, at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at GPAC, 1801 Exeter Road. Following the performance, kids will get a chance to interact with the dancers and learn the movements of some of the animals portrayed. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com.

Muslims in Memphis Month kicks off Saturday, March 4, with open house events at local mosques from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will have an opportunity to attend short presentations and get answers to questions about the religion, Muslims and mosques. RSVPs are preferred but not required. Visit muslimsinmemphis.org for details.

David Lusk Gallery will host an artist talk with Leslie Holt Saturday, March 4, at 11 a.m, at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Holt’s exhibition, “Unspeakable” is on display through March 11. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

Barnes & Noble Wolfchase will host Tony Kail, author of “A Secret History of Memphis Hoodoo: Rootworkers, Conjurers & Spirituals,” for a discussion and signing Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. at the store, 2774 N. Germantown Parkway. For more information, call 901-386-9445.

The Orpheum Theatre will host Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience with Marcella & Her Lovers as part of the inaugural On Stage at the Halloran Centre series on Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. Tickets are $25. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for tickets and a series schedule.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host an opening reception for “Beauty in a War Torn World” Sunday, March 5, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Curated by Arkansas State University history professsor Sarah Wilkerson Freeman, the multifaceted exhibition includes photographs from the Japanese internment camp at Rohwer, Arkansas, during World War II. An exhibit tour and history talk will be held Thursday, March 9, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

National Black MBA Association-Memphis chapter will meet Thursday, March 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in International Paper headquarters’ Tower 3, 6420 Poplar Ave. Attendees can “Meet the Makers” at this dialogue with charter members of the NBMBAA Memphis chapter. Free and open to the public. RSVP to memphis_nbmbaa@yahoo.com.