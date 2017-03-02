VOL. 132 | NO. 45 | Friday, March 03, 2017

Special Election Dates Set For Vacated State House Seat

Voters in the Collierville-Eads area go to the polls in April and June to elect a new state representative.

With a writ issued Thursday, March 2, ordering a special election to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Republican Mark Lovell of Eads, Gov. Bill Haslam set April 27 as the date for the special primary election and June 15 for the special general election.

The district has approximately 51,000 voters across 14 precincts and parts of four other precincts.

Lovell resigned Feb. 14 after just weeks in office following an allegation of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching.

Each special election will have a 15-day early voting period.

The Shelby County Election Commission will set early voting and Election Day polling sites for the primary election at a March 21 meeting.

The deadline for candidates to file their qualifying petitions is noon on March 16, with a noon March 20 withdrawal deadline.

Meanwhile, Shelby County commissioners are weighing an interim appointment to fill the seat until the special election is decided.

The commission begins taking applications March 21 from those seeking the appointment and will take applications through March 27 with a commission appointment sometime in April.

The 2017 session of the Tennessee Legislature will likely be over by the time the special general election is decided. But the commission could act in time for an interim appointee to be on Capitol Hill making some critical legislative votes toward the end of the session.

– Bill Dries

Crye-Leike Opens Office In Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Crye-Leike Real Estate Services, the nation’s fourth-largest privately held residential real estate brokerage firm, has opened Crye-Leike Premier Properties in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, marking its second franchise office in the Gulf Coast region of Florida.

Crye-Leike Premier Properties will specialize in relocation and in marketing residential and commercial investment properties to buyers and sellers in and around Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa counties.

It will be owned and operated by Paula Andrews, who will serve as its managing broker, along with her son, Jesse Andrews, and father, Ron Glime. Andrews previously owned Anchor Realty & Property Management in Destin, Florida.

“By being a part of the Crye-Leike team, our office is now on the cutting edge of technology,” Paula Andrews said.

“Crye-Leike offers our agents more tools and opportunities to better their real estate businesses, which in turn allows our agents to offer their customers more innovative ways to buy and sell their properties.”

Crye-Leike Premier Properties becomes one of 29 franchise offices in Crye-Leike’s franchise network.

– Patrick Lantrip

New Technology Partner for Greater Memphis Chamber

The Greater Memphis Chamber has selected Memphis-based ProTech Systems Group Inc. as the its new technology partner managing the chamber’s IT infrastructure, workstations and users.

ProTech’s services will also be offered to the chamber’s membership as part of the chamber’s Affinity program providing a free IT assessment. This assessment will give member companies an overview of the current status of their business technology environment.

“We want to be able to provide premier technology solutions to help as many businesses as possible in the Memphis area, and we feel like this partnership is going to allow us to do that,” said Dan Weddle, president of ProTech Systems Group.

– Don Wade

Cohen Calls For Sessions’ Resignation

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen called for the resignation of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday, March 2, over reports that Sessions talked twice with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. during President Donald Trump’s campaign for the White House.

Sessions, who was a U.S. senator and an adviser to Trump’s campaign at the time, has denied any meetings with the ambassador. And Sessions testified during his confirmation hearings in January that he had no contact with Russian officials.

Cohen, who is a ranking member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice, accused Sessions of lying under oath in his confirmation testimony.

“Attorney General Sessions claims to have some wiggle room, but the attorney general must be, like Caesar’s wife, above suspicion,” Cohen said in a written statement. “Wiggle room is not acceptable. Therefore, Attorney General Sessions cannot effectively do his job, which includes overseeing the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s attempt to influence our elections.”

– Bill Dries

Benefit for Volunteer Odyssey Set for Saturday, March 4

Bridges will be the venue for a mixology contest benefiting Volunteer Odyssey at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. Bridges is located at 477 N. Fifth St. in Memphis.

“Mix Odyssey” is sponsored by Orion Federal Credit Union.

Volunteer Odyssey recently launched VolunteerCompass – a citywide resource where you can discover your ideal volunteer opportunities in Memphis. Potential volunteers can search by a cause, skill, date and even area of town. The goal is to log 30,000 volunteer hours in 2017.

Go to volunteerodyssey.com for more information.

–Don Wade

Titans Extend Contract With Backup QB Cassel

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Matt Cassel a week before he was set to hit free agency.

The Titans announced the deal on Thursday, March 2. Cassel is expected to help the Titans during the offseason program while Marcus Mariota recovers from a broken right lower leg.

The 12-year veteran played four games for Tennessee last season and started the regular season finale, a 24-17 win over Houston.

For his career, Cassel has started 80 of his 108 games and has thrown for 17,287 yards with 103 touchdowns in his career. A seventh-round pick by New England in 2008, Cassel has played with Kansas City, Minnesota, Buffalo and Dallas.

– The Associated Press

UT Hires John Currie As Athletic Director

The University of Tennessee-Knoxville has named John Currie, a UT alumnus, its new vice chancellor and director of athletics.

Currie currently serves as director of athletics at Kansas State and will begin his duties at UT on April 1.

Currie earned his master’s degree and served in various capacities at UT from 1997-2009, including time in external operations, development, marketing and ticket operations. He left in 2009 to take the job at Kansas State.

“We are extremely pleased to announce John as our new vice chancellor and director of athletics,” Chancellor Beverly Davenport said in a prepared statement. “This is truly an exciting day for the University of Tennessee and our athletics department. As I said when we began this process, we were looking for the best candidate, and we feel strongly that we have him in John Currie.”

In February, the university hired Turnkey Search, a division of Turnkey Sports & Entertainment, to conduct a nationwide search for a new director of athletics.

“It is a very exciting time for my family and me as we return to a place that remains very special to us,” Currie, 45, said. “We spent 10 years in Knoxville prior to taking the job at K-State, and I appreciate Chancellor Davenport and the University of Tennessee for providing us this special opportunity. As a graduate of the University of Tennessee, I know how much UT athletics means to the people in the state, and I look forward to serving all of the Big Orange Nation, its wonderful coaches, staff and student-athletes, for many years to come. We are excited to return to Rocky Top.”

Currie’s tenure at Kansas State was marked with unprecedented athletic, academic and fundraising success.

K-State Athletics eliminated approximately $3 million in annual state and direct university funding of intercollegiate athletics and Currie oversaw $210 million in facility improvements get completed, all privately funded.

About one-half of all Wildcat student-athletes achieved a 3.0 GPA or higher this past academic year. And 137 K-State student-athletes have earned All-American distinction, and the Wildcats have won nine NCAA individual titles and 50 Big 12 titles the past seven years.

– Daily News staff