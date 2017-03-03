Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 45 | Friday, March 03, 2017

Tennessee AG Says Abortion Bill Constitutionally Suspect

The Associated Press

Updated 3:02PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee's state attorney general says bills in the General Assembly that would outlaw abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected by ultrasound may not be able to stand up in court.

However, the opinion written by Attorney General Herbert Slatery said a provision that would force women to get an ultrasound before getting an abortion is constitutionally defensible.

The opinion said the heartbeat provision is constitutionally suspect because similar laws have been blocked by federal courts. A 2013 North Dakota law that banned abortions after fetal heartbeat detection has since been struck down. A federal court has also barred Arkansas from enforcing its own fetal heartbeat law.

The abortion bills being considered were sponsored by Rep. Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough and Sen. Mae Beavers of Mt. Juliet, both Republicans.

