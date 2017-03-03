Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 45 | Friday, March 03, 2017

Snapshots: Graceland Expands The King’s Domain

Updated 2:57PM
Five months after opening a 450-room, $92 million resort hotel in Whitehaven, Graceland opened a $45 million entertainment complex Thursday, March 2, just two blocks away.

The two projects are the largest expansion of Graceland since the mansion of the late Elvis Presley was opened for tours in the early 1980s.

“Elvis Presley’s Memphis” includes 200,000 square feet of retail, entertainment and restaurants as well as a consolidation of Elvis artifacts in what is the largest Elvis Presley museum in the world. The complex also includes exhibits on Memphis music and includes artifacts from Sun Records founder Sam Phillips.

The complex is in the back of the existing Graceland Plaza, directly across Elvis Presley Boulevard from Graceland. Plans are to demolish the plaza in front of the complex.

Priscilla Presley, the entertainer’s ex-wife, was among those formally opening the complex with a ribbon cutting Thursday, kicking off a weekend of events.

