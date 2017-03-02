Filmed Against a Memphis Backdrop

VOL. 132 | NO. 45 | Friday, March 03, 2017

Artist Martha Kelly, who illustrates Memphis life and culture every month for The Daily News and The Memphis News, was on location for the filming of “Winding Brook,” a short film written and directed by Mark Goshorn Jones. Starring Corey Parker and Kim Justis Eikner, the plot centers on a husband trying to get his wife to a treatment center when she starts to hear voices and see dead members of her family. Day two of shooting took place at the historic Annesdale Mansion in Midtown Memphis.

(Martha Kelly)