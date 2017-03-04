Justice Department Says Review of MPD Back On

VOL. 132 | NO. 45 | Friday, March 03, 2017

Five months after the Memphis Police Department, the U.S. Attorney’s office and the U.S. Justice Department announced a federal collaborative review of the Memphis Police Department, the Justice Department pulled the plug on the review Friday, March 3, that was to take place over two years.

But hours later, DOJ said it was back on after the city returned a signed memorandum of agreement with department for the review.

The Justice Department’s office of Community-Oriented Policing Services – or COPS – made both announcements. The first announcement, in its entirety and without giving a reason, read:

“The Department of Justice’s COPS Office will no longer proceed with the collaborative reform process with the City of Memphis and Memphis Police Department,” the first statement reads. “The COPS Office has made other technical assistance and training resources available to the Memphis Police Department, and looks forward to exploring those options with representatives of the city and police department. The COPS Office appreciates the leadership of MPD and the City of Memphis for requesting assistance from the Department of Justice and supports their efforts as they continue to move forward and advance community policing and strengthen relationships in their community.”

The second statement hours later was quite different, adding that an unsigned memorandum of understanding was to blame.

“The Department of Justice’s COPS Office previously announced its intention to withdraw from the collaborative reform process in Memphis because it had not received a signed memorandum of agreement (MOA), which is a requirement of the collaborative reform process," it reads. "The COPS Office is now in receipt of a signed MOA from the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department. The COPS Office is pleased to proceed with collaborative reform and applauds the City of Memphis and Memphis Police Department for their leadership. The COPS Office looks forward to a productive engagement and commends Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings for his commitment to community policing, organizational transformation, and improved police-community trust.”

The review was announced a month before the presidential general election. President Donald Trump’s choice for U.S. Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, has said since his confirmation as head of the Justice Department that he will pull back from such investigations of police departments.

The collaborative review process is a bit different from investigations of specific allegations of civil rights violations undertaken by the Justice Department. But the collaborative review process, even with police cooperation, has resulted in dramatic recommended changes in how those police departments operate.