Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 45 | Friday, March 03, 2017

Fat Finger: Typo Caused Amazon's Big Cloud-Computing Outage

By MAE ANDERSON, AP Technology Writer

Updated 3:09PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP) – Amazon says an incorrectly typed command during a routine debugging of its billing system caused the five-hour outage of some Amazon Web Services servers on Tuesday.

In a summary posted online, the Seattle company says a command meant to remove a small number of servers for one of its S3 subsystems was entered incorrectly and a larger set of servers was removed. A full restart was required, which took longer than expected due to how fast Amazon Web Services has grown over the past few years.

Amazon says it is making changes to its system to make sure incorrect commands won't trigger an outage of its web services in the future.

Amazon is the world's largest provider of cloud services, which entails hosting companies' computing functions on remote servers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 146 417 3,135
MORTGAGES 130 400 3,833
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 511 6,933
BANKRUPTCIES 58 293 2,475
BUSINESS LICENSES 46 164 1,213
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 78 307 2,615
MARRIAGE LICENSES 17 94 648

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.