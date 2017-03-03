Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 45 | Friday, March 03, 2017

Constitutional Amendment to Say Liberty Come From God Fails

The Associated Press

Updated 3:01PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A proposal to amend the state constitution to say that God is the source of Tennesseans' liberties has failed in the House.

The measure sponsored by Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough received a 3-3 vote in the House Civil Justice Subcommittee on Wednesday. Measures need a majority vote to advance.

The proposed addition to the Tennessee Constitution would have read: "We recognize that our liberties do not come from governments, but from almighty God."

Amending the state constitution is a lengthy process in Tennessee. Proposed changes must pass by a majority in both chambers during one two-year General Assembly, and then pass by at last two-thirds of the vote in the next. To amendment would then go before the voters in the year of the next gubernatorial election.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 146 417 3,135
MORTGAGES 130 400 3,833
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 511 6,933
BANKRUPTCIES 58 293 2,475
BUSINESS LICENSES 46 164 1,213
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 78 307 2,615
MARRIAGE LICENSES 17 94 648

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.