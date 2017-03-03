Cheffie’s Café Opening 2nd Location in Collierville

VOL. 132 | NO. 45 | Friday, March 03, 2017

A popular restaurant that encourages the customer to “be the chef” is opening a second location in Collierville.

Cheffie’s Café announced it will open its newest spot at 956 Winchester Road inside of Boyle Investment Co.’s Schilling Farms community, adding roughly 15 to 20 new jobs in the area.

“We’ve already had amazing support from the local community and are looking forward to serving the community fresh, custom-crafted salads and sandwiches beginning this summer,” Matt Wilson, a partner in the venture, said in a release.

The new location will be located in Boyle’s recently built retail building inside 443-acre Schilling Farms. The planned development includes office buildings, residential neighborhoods, retail, restaurants, doctors’ offices, a day care center, YMCA, banks, D1 Sports and a church.

The new Cheffie’s Cafe is also just around the corner from the Helena Chemical Co. headquarters and the new 50,000-square- foot mixed-use building owned by Boyle.

“Boyle’s new shopping center at 956 Winchester in Schilling Farms is an ideal location for small businesses and restaurants needing high visibility and signage,” Jonathan Aur, Boyle’s commercial sales and leasing agent who handled the transaction, said. “We are thrilled to welcome Cheffie’s Café as the first tenant in our new shopping center, and we know the many residents and office workers at Schilling Farms are looking forward to enjoying this new dining option. Discussions are underway with a number of additional current and new-to-market prospects, and we anticipate the center will soon be fully occupied.”

Founded in 2011, Cheffie’s Café allows customers to craft their their own salad or sandwich with natural meats and fresh produce.

Boyle Investment Co. was founded in 1933 and is one of Memphis’ oldest real estate development, management and leasing firms.