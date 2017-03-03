Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 45 | Friday, March 03, 2017

Arkansas Governor Signs College Grant Program Into Law

The Associated Press

Updated 3:00PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law a new program providing two years of tuition and fees at an Arkansas community or technical college for students enrolling in high-demand fields of study.

Hutchinson on Thursday signed legislation outlining his proposed ArFuture Grants program. The program will be funded by redirecting $8.2 million in general funds from other grant programs. The measure takes effect immediately.

The grant will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis to traditional, home school and non-traditional students in the state. They are targeted toward students in high-demand fields, or in science, technology, engineering or mathematics fields.

