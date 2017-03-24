Peabody Preparing For Rooftop Party Season

VOL. 132 | NO. 60 | Friday, March 24, 2017

It might not be readily apparent from the modern party vibe and the current local bands who entertain the crowds, but The Peabody hotel’s annual rooftop parties – which kick off again next month – go back decades to the era of supper clubs and big bands.

“There’s a lot of history and tradition with parties on the roof at The Peabody,” said the hotel’s director of marketing Kelly Earnest about the event that began more than 75 years ago, when the east end of the hotel’s roof was enclosed in 1939.

That created the Peabody Rooftop and adjoining art deco-styled Skyway ballroom. The parties, the new season of which begins April 13 with Ingram Hill, were originally called Sunset Serenades. And parties in The Peabody’s then-new supper club that became a success featured performances by show business legends such as Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Lawrence Welk, George Hamilton and the Andrews Sisters.

During the 1940s, according to the hotel, the Peabody Skyway was one of only three national live radio broadcast sites for big band dances on CBS Radio. One such weekly program was hosted by a young Sam Phillips before he went on to launch Sun Records.

2017 Peabody Rooftop Party Series Lineup April 13: Ingram Hill April 20: Almost Famous April 27: Star and Micey May 4: Frankie Hollie & The Noise May 11: Aquanet May 18: Ghost Town Blues Band May 25: Luke Wade June 1: Voodoo Gumbo June 8: Seeing Red June 15: Cruisin’ Heavy (Entertainment for June 22-Aug. 17 to be announced later.)

These days, the Peabody Rooftop Parties feature live music from local and regional acts, with the occasional national touring act as part of the lineup.

“We’re always trying to reinvent and keep it fresh,” Earnest said, adding that this year the hotel is making an effort to book more bands that play original music instead of just covers.

“We always bring in a lot of our regular favorites, like Ingram Hill. They play every couple years. Seeing Red, that’s one. We try to have a mix of bands that are popular and we bring back every year, as well as trying out some new bands.”

Earnest said many of the recurring features of the parties remain the same, including pricing, the fact that ladies get in free before 7 p.m. and that there will be a snack buffet in the general admission area as well as in the VIP area.

The parties will take place every Thursday night from April 13 through Aug. 17 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Weekly admission is $10 to $15, and the parties are hosted by Q107.5 FM and Peabody house DJ Mark Anderson. Each week also features a themed snack buffet and drink specials from Rooftop Party beverage sponsors.

VIP passes for the 2017 season are available at the door for $150, and the passes include admission to all 19 parties, weekly valet parking, and admission to the VIP lounge, where they will be treated to special food and drink tastings. VIP pass holders also will get an official Peabody Rooftop Party T-shirt; a 20 percent discount at Chez Philippe, Capriccio Grill, Peabody Deli & Desserts; and 10 percent off at Sammy Hagar’s Red Rocker Bar & Grill at Southland Gaming & Racing throughout the 2017 Rooftop Party season.