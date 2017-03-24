VOL. 132 | NO. 60 | Friday, March 24, 2017

The Press Box No Time to Rest: NBA Has a Problem Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ( ) You have entered an invalid email address

Close To:

* Required

From:

* Required

Message:

You have entered an invalid email address

Close From (email): * Required



Message: * Required



We know from Genesis 2:2 that on the seventh day God finished his creation and rested. So everybody needs rest.

Of course, there is no mention of changing time zones in that passage. Nor anything about the challenge of creating on the second night of a back-to-back.

I don’t say this to make light of faith, but to make a serious point about a mere game that is also big business:

When a professional sports league allows things to get to the place where the subject of players resting is a hotter topic than what they do when playing, that league has a major problem.

And the NBA has a, well, tiresome problem with the resting of its star players.

Dreamer that I am, I would like to start addressing it with mass refunds to hardworking fans who paid to attend games expecting to see the stars. You know, like when LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love didn’t even travel with the Cleveland Cavaliers to Memphis for the scheduled game with the Grizzlies.

FedExForum was full of fans young and old who were there with the expectation of seeing James play. They wore their No. 23 jerseys and instead got to see a whole lot of DeAndre Liggins, Iman Shumpert and James Jones.

Not that the Grizzlies don’t play this game, too. They do. With Marc Gasol coming back from foot surgery, he has mandated rest that he does not want. In fact, Gasol rested the previous night as James played in Cleveland and the Grizzlies got beat. Then Gasol played here and Cleveland lost. It all felt rather pointless.

“It’s quite (distressing),” Gasol said of having to rest and miss games, noting that he paced around with a glass of red wine while watching the Grizzlies in Cleveland on TV, albeit with the sound muted. “I just look at the game and suffer, get sweaty and angry.”

Like the people who paid premium prices to see superstars and instead got journeymen.

The Grizzlies, mindful of the looming playoffs, pick their spots to rest Gasol, or Mike Conley, or Tony Allen or Vince Carter or Zach Randolph. They tried to initially take a cautious approach with Chandler Parsons, who was coming off another right knee surgery, but then he hurt his left knee anyway.

Certainly, coaches aren’t going back on what San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich started years ago. Resting has benefits in the postseason. Popovich proved it. Golden State coach Steve Kerr believes in it too. In fact, the Warriors and Cavs sat their best players in the last two ABC Saturday night games – supposed marquee events and part of the NBA’s $24 billion national TV deal.

So NBA commissioner Adam Silver finally issued a memo that ESPN obtained. The crux: resting stars is a “significant issue” and will be discussed at NBA’s board of governors meeting April 6.

Reducing the schedule from 82 games would be an obvious move, but unlikely because of the money owners would lose. Kerr, for one, said he would be willing to forfeit some salary if it would help alleviate the “rest” issue.

“But it’s something that everyone would have to agree to,” Kerr told reporters.

Kerr also called Silver’s memo “smart,” adding, “I do feel bad for the fans.”

Ultimately, Kerr said, it’s not a “right or wrong issue” and the NBA, the players, and broadcast partners need to find a solution together.

If they can pull that off, then they will have earned a day of rest.

Don Wade’s column appears in The Daily News and The Memphis News. Listen to Wade on “Middays with Greg & Eli” every Tuesday at noon on Sports 56 AM and 87.7 FM.