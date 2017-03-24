Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 60 | Friday, March 24, 2017

House Passes Bill That Blocks Marijuana Decriminalization

By SHEILA BURKE, Associated Press

Updated 3:13PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The House has voted on a bill that would block any efforts by Tennessee cities to decriminalize the use of marijuana. The bill would nullify laws that Memphis and Nashville have passed that have reduced the penalty for weed in some cases.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. William Lamberth, a Republican from Cottontown. It passed over the objections of lawmakers in Memphis and Nashville who thought the state should stop interfering with their cities. Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell, of Nashville, voted against the measure.

Nashville and Memphis passed laws that would give police the discretion to allow people caught with a small amount of marijuana to face a civil penalty instead of a misdemeanor charge.

The bill passed 65-28 with one member present who didn't vote.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 72 352 4,385
MORTGAGES 74 402 5,260
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 224 656 9,589
BANKRUPTCIES 49 241 3,423
BUSINESS LICENSES 26 137 1,709
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 35 234 3,747
MARRIAGE LICENSES 17 78 1,003

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.