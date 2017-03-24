Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 60 | Friday, March 24, 2017

House Panel OKs Bill to Require Seat Belts on School Buses

Updated 3:13PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A bill to require Tennessee school buses to be fitted with seat belts by July 2023 is advancing in the House.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2mtDsf1) that the House Transportation Subcommittee advanced the measure on a voice vote on Wednesday.

The vote came after a pediatric surgeon testified about how three-point safety belts could have benefited children injured in a Chattanooga school bus crash that killed six children in November.

Democratic Rep. JoAnne Favors of Chattanooga said she was pleased to see her bill advance, but acknowledged that she will have to address the estimated $400 million it would take for school districts to buy new buses equipped with seat belts.

Investigators have said the driver was speeding and off of his route when the bus crashed.

___

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 72 352 4,385
MORTGAGES 74 402 5,260
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 224 656 9,589
BANKRUPTCIES 49 241 3,423
BUSINESS LICENSES 26 137 1,709
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 35 234 3,747
MARRIAGE LICENSES 17 78 1,003

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.