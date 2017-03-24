VOL. 132 | NO. 60 | Friday, March 24, 2017

A Second Series Of Memphis 3.0 Public Meetings Begins Saturday, March 25, At 10 A.m. At Oakhaven High School, 3125 Ladbrook Road. The Comprehensive Planning Team Will Share Research That Has Been Conducted Since The First Set Of Rallies, Which Generated More Than 10,000 Comments, And Help Shape Priorities And Goals For Memphis 3.0’S Vision. Visit Memphis3point0.Com For Details And A Schedule.

The Second Annual Muslimemfest Festival Will Take Place Saturday, March 25, From 10 A.m. To 6 P.m. At Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. The Community Event Wraps Up Muslims In Memphis Month With Fun, Food And Islamic Arts, Including A St. Jude Silent Art Auction, Bazaar With Vendors, Performances And More. Admission Is Free; Some Programs Require Rsvp/Paid Ticket. Visit Muslimsinmemphis.org/Events For More Information.

Ballet Memphis Will Hold A Free “Wizard Of Oz” Family Day Saturday, March 25, From 12:45 P.m. To 2:15 P.m. At Its Studio, 7950 Trinity Road. Activities Include Arts And Crafts, Plus Learning Different Dance Styles From Lion, Scarecrow, Dorothy And Tin Man. No Dance Experience Necessary. Visit Balletmemphis.org.

The Inaugural 901 Popper Throwdown Will Be Held Saturday, March 25, From 1 P.m. To 6 P.m. At High Cotton Brewing Co., 589 Monroe Ave. The Free, Family-Friendly Event Will Feature Jalapeno Popper Cook-Offs, A Jalapeno-Eating Competition, Live Music And High Cotton Brews. Visit Jalapenothrowdown.com For Details.

Memphis Symphony Orchestra Will Present “Orchestral Fireworks!” As Part Of The Masterworks Series Saturday, March 25, At 7:30 P.m. At The Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St., And Sunday, March 26, At 2:30 P.m. At Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. Buy Tickets At Memphissymphony.org.

Vocalist Stacey Kent Will Perform In Concert As Part Of Germantown Performing Arts Center’s Jazz Series On Saturday, March 25, At 8 P.m. At Gpac, 1801 Exeter Road. Buy Tickets At Gpacweb.com.

The City Of Memphis Division Of Engineering Will Hold An Open House-Style Public Input Meeting On 10 Memphis Street Repaving/Bike Lane Projects Monday, March 27, From 5:30 P.m. To 7:30 P.m. At The Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Attendees Can Learn About The 10 Repaving Projects, Many Of Which Contain Bike Lanes In The Proposed Design, And Offer Written Comments And Questions. For More Information, Email Nicholas.oyler@Memphistn.gov.