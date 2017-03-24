VOL. 132 | NO. 60 | Friday, March 24, 2017

Critical Focus Schools Meeting Monday at Fairgrounds

Parents of students in the 19 “critical focus” schools in the Shelby County Schools system and those who live in the communities around those schools will hear more about the plan to improve the low-enrollment, low-student achievement schools Monday, March 27, at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 800 East Parkway S. at 6 p.m.

SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson is proposing funding to turn around the schools that would otherwise be proposed for closing and consolidation with other schools.

The school district will provide bus transportation to the meeting from four central locations – Hamilton Middle School, Hawkins Mill Elementary, Knight Road Elementary and Westwood High. The buses leave those locations at 5:15 p.m. and will leave Kroc Center for the return trip at 7:10 p.m.

– Bill Dries

Roland Critical of Alexander’s Opposition to Clean Line

Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland is critical of U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander’s opposition to including wind energy from a “clean line” in the Tennessee Valley Authority’s energy portfolio.

In a press conference to be held Thursday, March 23, Roland, who is running for the Republican nomination for Shelby County mayor, planned to counter Alexander’s opposition to the Plains and Eastern Clean Line along with an executive of the company.

In a prepared statement in advance of the press conference, Roland said Alexander’s opposition “put his own agenda ahead of what’s best for West Tennessee.”

Roland also cited resolutions from six local entities, including the county commission, backing the clean line.

“All agree that having low-cost wind energy would be a huge asset to our region,” he said.

Speaking from the Senate floor Wednesday, Alexander said wind power is “unreliable” and “could cost ratepayers $1 billion over the next 20 years.”

“TVA has concluded it doesn’t need more power for the foreseeable future,” Alexander added. “Therefore, its board should resist obligating TVA ratepayers for any new large power contracts, much less contracts for comparatively expensive and unreliable wind power.”

Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division, whose board is among those backing the clean line, is TVA’s largest customer.

– Bill Dries

AutoZone Buys Back Another $750M in Stock

AutoZone Inc. is buying back more of its own stock.

The company this week said its board has authorized the repurchase of an additional $750 million worth of the company’s common stock as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. Since 1998, and including the new amount, AutoZone’s board has authorized the repurchase of $18.7 billion worth of stock.

AutoZone CFO Bill Giles pinned the repurchase partly on the company’s strong financial performance, which lets it buy back stock “while maintaining our investment-grade credit ratings.”

– Andy Meek

U of M Hosting Free GenCyber Boot Camps

The Center for Information Assurance at the University of Memphis will host GenCyber boot camps again this summer.

Last year 70 students participated in GenCyber boot camps. Thanks to funding from the National Security Agency and the National Science Foundation, the center will hold two camps for 100 students this year.

“Learning about cyber privacy issues in mobile apps and risks in web surfing are becoming increasingly important for students in their school years so they can better prepare themselves to deal with the current situation and for future challenges,” said Dipankar Dasgupta, camp organizer and director of the Center for Information Assurance.

The camps will cover various aspects of cyber hygiene, including privacy, security and safe internet browsing. Students will be introduced to cyber ethics and engage in hands-on sessions that will allow them to experience real-world data security issues.

There will be one-week sessions for middle- and high-school students. The middle school camp will be held June 12-16; the high school camp will be June 19-23. As part of the camps, students will work in teams to create a group project. They will also get a chance to tour the U of M campus and meet cybersecurity experts and industry professionals.

GenCyber camp registration is free.

Visit www.memphis.edu/cfia/projects/gencyber.php to register for either camp. For more information, email um-GenCyber@memphis.edu or call 901-678-3916 or 901-678-3418.

– Don Wade

Detail-One to Launch Mobile Detail Service

Detail-One is set to open a mobile detail service in Memphis and surrounding communities beginning April 3.

Detail One, a division of GabEli-Shelton Partners LLC, will use custom field and customer management software to accommodate the ordering process all the way to order fulfillment, according to a company release.

The new technology allows Detail-One to accommodate the car-cleaning service needs of car poolers, busy professionals and the everyday driver. Clients can order service via its website – detailonenow.com – or mobile app and even get an optional one-hour service guarantee.

A photo of the service adviser is instantly sent to the client as an added security measure.

Detail-One will start with a service capacity of 98 units per day and expects to expand to serve 150 vehicles daily by the fall of 2017, according to the release.

Though most payments are done online, users will have the option to pay at the time of service using electronic means.

Trained and uniformed technicians with more than 20 years of experience will provide professional detail services. Detail-One, which assumes all clients of Shelton’s PROClean, currently serves more than 600 clients, including First Tennessee Bank, Baker Donelson, Butler Snow, AutoZone Inc. and ServiceMaster.

Detail One will service the entire Mid-South, including Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee; Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Oxford, Mississippi.

A job and information fair will be announced soon for potential associates and service partners.

Go to www.detailonenow.com or email info@detailonenow.com for more information.

– Daily News staff

Tamron Hall to Keynote Legends Awards Luncheon

Award-winning journalist and philanthropist Tamron Hall will serve as the 2017 Annual Tribute Luncheon keynote speaker for the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis.

The luncheon is April 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Memphis Cook Convention Center, 255 N. Main St. The presenting sponsor is FedEx Corp.

Hall has been the host of “Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall” on Investigation Discovery since September 2013. She was a part of the NBC News team as a co-host of the third hour of NBC News’ TODAY show and the anchor of MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall.

Hall’s passion and commitment to “women helping women” reflects the mission and vision of the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis (WFGM). Most recently, Hall launched The Tamron Renate Fund with Safe Horizon in honor of her sister to help victims and families affected by domestic violence.

The 2017 Legend Award honorees at this year’s luncheon are Pat Morgan, Barbara Holden-Nixon and Edith Kelly Green.

Morgan, who will receive the Catalyst Award, has spent three decades working to break the cycle of homelessness locally, statewide and nationally.

Holden-Nixon will receive the Innovation Award. She has been a passionate, tireless advocate for children and families for more than 30 years.

Green, who will receive the Philanthropy and Leadership Award, is a founding board member of WFGM and the Philanthropic Black Women of Memphis.

A Legends Award Reception will be held on April 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Columns at One Commerce Square, 40 S. Main St. The reception’s presenting sponsor is Baptist Memorial Health Care. The venue sponsor is Caesars Entertainment.

Tickets for both events can be purchased at wfgm.org.

Proceeds from the 2017 Annual Tribute Luncheon and Legends Award Reception benefit the Vision 2020 Strategic Plan to reduce poverty by 5 percent in ZIP code 38126 by the year 2020. For more information, contact Erica Horton at 901-969-2414 or ericahorton@wfgm.org.

– Daily News staff