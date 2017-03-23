South NCAA Regional Brings Calipari, Economic Impact and Lonzo Ball

VOL. 132 | NO. 59 | Thursday, March 23, 2017

Whatever the NCAA Tournament Committee’s competence, motivation and hidden – or not-so-hidden – agendas, the NCAA South Regional this weekend at FedExForum has delivered for Memphis before the first game tips off on Friday.

Capacity crowds are expected for Friday’s Sweet 16 games matching No. 1 seed North Carolina vs. No. 4 Butler (at 6:09 local time) and then No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 3 UCLA about 30 minutes afterward. The winners then meet Sunday at a time to be determined.

While other regions have lost blue-blood teams – No. 1 seed and 2016 champion Villanova is gone, as are No. 2 seeds Duke and Louisville – Memphis gets the four teams that were supposed to be here.

Not to mention the return of former University of Memphis coach John Calipari, perhaps the best player in the tournament in UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball – plus the most outspoken player’s father in LaVar Ball – and the player most likely to go for 40-plus points in UK’s Malik Monk.

“You couldn’t ask for better basketball,” said Malvin Gipson, executive director of the Memphis Sports Council. “You couldn’t ask for a better scenario. Thousands of hotel room nights. Sixty percent of the fans will be coming from outside Memphis.”

And making Memphis cash registers ring to the tune of an anticipated $3 million to $4 million in direct economic impact, according to Gipson.

So, Memphis hoops fans, love to hate on Calipari if you must. But don’t hate on that big blue wave rolling in from Lexington, Kentucky. Wildcat fans are about to take over the city. Although the Tar Heels always represent very well, Butler fans can drive here, and the Bruins are known for traveling well, too.

“We’ll welcome them with open arms and show them Memphis hospitality,” Gipson said.

Well, that’s the official line. And mostly it will be true when Kentucky plays because, remember, Wildcat fans will be occupying the majority of the seats. But there will be local hoops fans who count themselves as Tiger fans, too. And yes, some of them might boo Calipari with great gusto.

His finest accomplishment in nine years at Memphis was taking the Tigers to the 2008 NCAA Finals vs. Kansas. There, he lost a large lead late in the game and Memphis lost in overtime. Later, the NCAA vacated the achievement in connection to NCAA violations that occurred during Calipari’s watch. Then he left for the Kentucky bluegrass and the green tinge his new contract gave it.

But nationally, Calipari coming back to Memphis is not even the No. 1 storyline. Not as long as UCLA is in this bracket and LaVar Ball is talking.

A small sampling from Lonzo’s father so far this season:

“You can’t compare my boy to anyone,” LaVar told TMZ. “He’s gonna be better than Steph Curry in the NBA.”

LaVar later altered that statement – by saying in an ESPN interview his son already was better than Curry.

And then came the feud with Charles Barkley, with Barkley telling Sporting News LaVar went too far: “I know you can be proud of your son, but at some point it becomes stupidity.”

LaVar’s answer in a radio interview: “If Charles thought like me maybe he’d win a championship.”

So, yes, we have subplots. Also the chance for some exceptional basketball.

The top-seeded Tar Heels of coach Roy Williams were perhaps most at risk for not getting here. They had to erase a double-digit deficit to Arkansas in the Round of 32 to win 72-65. Worth noting: The Razorbacks failed to score in the last 3:30 of regulation. Also worth noting: The Tar Heels are the only ACC team still left in the tournament.

Returning to FedExForum with Butler is former Tiger guard Avery Woodson. He is shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range for the season and hit 8 of 16 through the Bulldogs’ first two NCAA games. Yeah, he would have looked good in a Tigers uniform this season.

Lonzo Ball has dished out 266 assists this season, most in the country, and his 7.6 assists per game also leads the nation. The Bruins’ 90.2 points per game is first in the land. Wherever Ball ranks in comparison to Curry, this much is true: This UCLA team is the closest thing in the tourney to the Golden State Warriors.

Meantime, while Monk scored 47 points in a win North Carolina in Las Vegas back in December, he’s more than just a fast-twitch scoring machine. He blocked a shot and hit a pair of free throws in the final 13 seconds of the Wildcats’ 65-62 victory over Wichita State in the Round of 32.

So, the basketball in hoops city should be fantastic. And to Gipson’s way of thinking, a nice reward after a third straight season of the Tigers missing postseason play.

“I really think it helps,” he said. “We’re all about community. We’re a basketball city. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

And most of all for the team cutting down the nets on Sunday and advancing to the Final Four.