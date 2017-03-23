Impasse Ordinance Changes, Passes on Final Vote

VOL. 132 | NO. 59 | Thursday, March 23, 2017

No more lottery balls for the Memphis City Council in the spring.

The council approved Tuesday, March 21, an overhaul of the city’s impasse procedures – the rules for the council settling stalled contract talks between the city and its municipal unions.

Among the changes is no more drawing lottery balls to determine which council members will serve on three-member committees that recommend either the city’s or union’s final offer to the full council.

The unions now pick one council member. The administration picks another and those two council members then pick a third to complete the panel.

Union leaders and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland agreed Tuesday on a compromise before the council approved the ordinance on third and final reading. For a week prior, the discussions continued and at one point included a mediator, according to Strickland.

The compromise was being negotiated up to an hour before the council session.

“There were about four tweaks, one of which we had to work out literally in the hall moments before we came in here,” Strickland said.

The last of the tweaks was wording that specifies the city administration and the unions each maintain their rights to go to court in disputes.

Council member Kemp Conrad sought to streamline the process for deadlocked contract talks that have been in place and amended for nearly 40 years.

The resolution of impasses will still come before the council’s final approval of the city budget. Unions that go to impasse with the administration submit a financial statement on how the city budget would be impacted specifically if the council accepts their proposal.

“That’s always been the case, but we would get that and be asked to vote on it before we even knew what the budget was or looked like,” Conrad said. “We’re making a decision with eyes wide open, not with none of the information. It will be up to a full council vote subject to the budget funding, which was cloudy in the past.”

In the Tuesday compromise, Conrad’s idea of a single impasse committee became no more than seven impasse committees.

“Government’s all about compromise,” Conrad said after the vote. “We made a lot of headway. … We got rid of the lottery balls and replaced it with a thoughtful rational process.”

There are also provisions in the ordinance for a form of mediation between the administration and unions on non-economic items.

A committee of administration officials and union leaders would resolve those issues.

“Whatever is decided in that committee will be reflected in the MOU (memorandum of understanding),” Strickland said. “It’s not arbitration, but it is whatever the committee decides is put in the MOU.”

The impasse ordinance provisions involving the council only apply to deadlocks on economic issues.

Deborah Godwin, the attorney for the coalition of unions that opposed the initial draft of the ordinance, credited the administration for reaching out to union leaders.

“I think it saved the day and we streamlined the procedure,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a better procedure for everyone. It’s not perfect. It’s not perfect from our perspective. I don’t think it’s perfect from anyone else’s perspective. But that’s what compromise is about.”

Conrad said Memphis Fire Fighters Association president Thomas Malone, a veteran of the 1978 police and firefighters strikes that prompted the passage of the impasse provision, was essential to the move to a compromise.

But Conrad was critical of Memphis Police Association president Mike Williams for his union’s hard line against the ordinance.

“It appears to be him running for mayor in 2019,” Conrad said of Williams, who was a candidate for Memphis mayor in 2015.