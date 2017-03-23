Fowlkes: Startups Create Most Net New Jobs

VOL. 132 | NO. 59 | Thursday, March 23, 2017

Start Co. president Andre Fowlkes thinks most people in Memphis and communities like Memphis either ignore or misunderstand where most net new jobs are coming from these days.

It’s not big corporate names that already employ hundreds or thousands of workers. It’s the myriad fledgling startups that are powering the job picture in cities like Memphis, Fowlkes says, which is also the reality behind his own organization’s existence.

Start Co. is a hub of accelerator and other startup activity in Memphis. And its leadership, including Fowlkes – who will share his perspective on the local startup ecosystem next month as part of a seminar hosted by The Daily News – sees abundant untapped potential in the city when it comes to talent, resources, mentorship and more.

“The fundamental thing behind all of the complex technologies and things we work on and build is most people in Memphis and communities like Memphis either ignore or do not agree with the fact of where most all net new jobs are coming from,” Fowlkes said. “And that’s high-growth entrepreneurial companies that are 5 years old and less.

“Because of that, we’re averse to risk and new ideas. You can see it in our core economic development efforts being mostly big industry-focused.”

The problem, he continues, is that it’s easy to be “fooled” by the fact of where most existing jobs are. Those existing jobs, yes, sit inside big companies that are more than 5 years old, he says.

“But if you look at where the net new jobs are coming from, it’s from startups. So can we start embracing this more, to diversify our core economic development efforts to be more inclusive of this? And this goes from funding to mentors to investors to customers to partners.”

He’ll share these and other insights, as will his fellow panelists, at The Daily News’ Startups Seminar April 13, set to begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. Joining him on the panel will be Jessica Buffington, CEO and co-founder of real estate listing service Front Door; and Leanne Kleinmann, president of Leanne Kleinmann Communications.

Keynoting the seminar will be Scott Vogel, executive director of the Regional One Health Center for Innovation.

Vogel is a longtime Memphis entrepreneur, and a former Start Co. executive, among other things. He leads an entity that was the product of Regional One president and CEO Dr. Reginald Coopwood, who told Vogel he wanted to build a startup environment inside the hospital.

The Center of Innovation was built on a collaboration involving Regional One Health employees, physicians, outside entrepreneurs and others exploring new ideas around cutting costs, improving efficiency and improving health outcomes.

It’s the essence of the startup ecosystem in Memphis – an amalgam of players working to take raw or young talent and elevate it, and the city in the process.

