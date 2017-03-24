First Look at New Overton Square Restaurant Hopdoddy

VOL. 132 | NO. 59 | Thursday, March 23, 2017

Overton Square developer Loeb Properties and brg3s architects are moving forward with their plans to bring a Texas-based burger bar to Midtown.

New signage has been installed depicting the first glimpse of what the new site at 6 S. Cooper St. will look like. Anchoring the block will be newcomer hopdoddy Burger Bar, a popular restaurant chain that will replace YOLO Frozen Yogurt & Gelato’s former location, while Lenny’s Sub Shop will get an upgrade but remain in the same location.

Earlier in March, Loeb announced construction and renovations on the new site will begin by the end of the month, with the new restaurant set open this fall.

The popular Austin, Texas-based brand was founded in 2010 and primarily operates in Texas, Arizona, California and Colorado. Memphis would be the restaurant’s first location east of the Mississippi River.

The restaurant offers an array of meats that are ground in-house daily and include Angus and Akaushi beef, chicken and sushi-grade tuna. In addition to its burgers, hopdoddy is also known for its hand-cut Kennebec fries, farm-fresh salads, handcrafted milkshakes, craft beers, house-made liqueurs and freshly squeezed juices.