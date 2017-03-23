VOL. 132 | NO. 59 | Thursday, March 23, 2017

The 2017 Bartlett Business Expo will be held Thursday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bartlett Recreation Center, 7700 Flaherty Place. A variety of local businesses will showcase their goods and services. Free and open to the public. Visit bartlettchamber.org.

The Stax Museum of American Soul Music will open its “A Century of Funk: Rufus Thomas at 100” exhibition with a reception Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. at the museum, 926 E. McLemore Ave. Join the Stax Music Academy Rhythm Section and Thomas’ friends and family for a special concert and panel discussion. Cost is free. The exhibition will be on display through Aug. 31. Visit staxmuseum.com.

Southern author Greg Iles will discuss his new book “Mississippi Blood,” the final installment in the Natchez trilogy, Friday, March 24, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Visit gregiles.com.

The Black Business Association of Memphis will hold two focus group sessions to discuss the organization and the needs of Mid-South minority business owners. The first is Friday, March 24, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Kroc Center, 800 East Parkway S.; the second is Saturday, March 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Shelby Library, 7200 E. Shelby Drive. For more information or to sign up, email info@bbamemphis.com or call 901-500-1491.

Harwood will hold its eighth annual Dash for DisABILITY 5K Friday, March 24, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Cooper-Young Historic District, 2120 Young Ave. Cost is $25 before Thursday, March 23, or $30 on race day. Register at harwood5k.racesonline.com or contact meredith.taylor@harwoodcenter.org for more information.

Guitarist Bobby Broom will perform a pair of concert as part of Germantown Performing Arts Center’s Master Jazz Guitar Series on Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at GPAC, 1801 Exeter Road. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com.

A second series of Memphis 3.0 public meetings begins Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m. at Oakhaven High School, 3125 Ladbrook Road. The comprehensive planning team will share research that has been conducted since the first set of rallies, which generated more than 10,000 comments, and help shape priorities and goals for Memphis 3.0’s vision. Visit memphis3point0.com for details and a schedule.