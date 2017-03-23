Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 59 | Thursday, March 23, 2017

Arkansas Recreational Marijuana Proposal is Rejected

The Associated Press

Updated 3:14PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has rejected a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use in the state.

In an opinion dated Tuesday and released Wednesday, Rutledge said the ballot title of the proposal is ambiguous and "that a number of additions or changes" are needed "to more fully and correctly summarize" the proposal.

The proposal by Larry Morris of West Fork would allow for the cultivation, production, distribution, sale and possession of marijuana for recreational use in Arkansas.

It would also allow for the release from prison, parole and probation anyone whose only conviction is for cultivating, distributing, selling or possessing marijuana and would expunge the records of anyone convicted on those charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 85 280 4,313
MORTGAGES 90 328 5,186
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 121 432 9,365
BANKRUPTCIES 62 192 3,374
BUSINESS LICENSES 33 111 1,683
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 59 199 3,712
MARRIAGE LICENSES 12 61 986

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.