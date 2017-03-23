VOL. 132 | NO. 59 | Thursday, March 23, 2017

ServiceMaster Partnering With Minor League Baseball

Memphis-based residential and commercial services provider ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has entered into a multiyear partnership with Minor League Baseball.

With the goal of enhancing fans’ ballpark experience and connecting its local providers with Minor League Baseball teams for ballpark cleaning, pest control and maintenance, each of ServiceMaster’s seven brands will become the official MiLB designator in these categories:

• American Home Shield: Official Home Warranty of Minor League Baseball

• AmeriSpec: Official Home and Commercial Property Inspector of Minor League Baseball

• Furniture Medic: Official Furniture Repair and Restoration Specialist of Minor League Baseball

• Merry Maids: Official Home Cleaning Provider of Minor League Baseball

• ServiceMaster Clean: Official Commercial Cleaning Provider of Minor League Baseball

• ServiceMaster Restore: Official Disaster Restoration Specialist of Minor League Baseball

• Terminix: Official Pest Control Specialist of Minor League Baseball

In conjunction with the partnership, the company will be embarking on the “ServiceMaster Ballpark Tour,” taking its ServiceMaster Experience traveling display – a 53-foot, double-expandable trailer custom-built to resemble a home – to MiLB ballparks in Texas, California and Florida from June 23 to Aug. 26.

Visit servicemaster.com/experience/tour for details and tour dates.

– Daily News staff

First Tennessee Opens Fourth HOPE Inside Office

First Tennessee Bank is set to open its fourth HOPE Inside office Thursday, March 23, at 3 p.m. at the First Tennessee branch at 3391 N. Watkins in Frayser.

Shelby County Trustee David Lenoir will be on hand, along with Bo Allen, West Tennessee president for First Tennessee, and other bank officials.

The location is First Tennessee’s 11th HOPE Inside location across its footprint and is part of the bank’s ongoing partnership with Operation HOPE to help people increase their credit scores and improve their money management skills.

The services are free and part of First Tennessee’s commitment to helping consumers improve their financial literacy and boost their credit scores to help create stronger communities.

The bank also recently opened a center at Mason Temple in conjunction with the Church of God in Christ, and it opened the first HOPE Inside office in Mississippi at the bank’s Senatobia branch at 207 E. Main St.

Additional local offices are at the bank’s Crosstown branch, 1338 Union Ave., and in Orange Mound at 2284 Lamar Ave. at Airways Boulevard.

– Andy Meek

Overton Square Dairy Parking Lot Plan Withdrawn

A proposal for a parking lot at the Turner Dairy plant in Overton Square was withdrawn by developers before a Memphis City Council vote on the matter scheduled for Tuesday, March 21.

The dairy is expanding but needed council approval for a parking lot that was to be a part of the expansion. The parking lot plan had drawn opposition from neighbors and the entertainment district. It also had been rejected by the Land Use Control Board.

In other matters, the council approved on third and final reading an ordinance that changes how the city handles false burglar alarms. The ordinance proposed by councilman Philip Spinosa raises the false alarm fine from $25 to $50 per incident after an initial warning.

And the council set the stage for an April 11 vote on third and final reading of council chairman Berlin Boyd’s ordinance to increase fees for on-street parking Downtown on game nights at FedExForum by passing the measure Tuesday on the second of three readings.

– Bill Dries

3 University of Memphis Athletes Among Ashe Award Semifinalists

Three University of Memphis student-athletes are among the top 20 male and female semifinalists for the 2017 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Award.

The semifinalists, recently announced by Diverse: Issues In Higher Education magazine, include Memphis’ Andrew Watson (tennis), Cheyenne Creighton (women’s basketball) and Lindsey Stickrod (softball).

In all, the American Athletic Conference had six student-athletes named to the lists. The additional student-athletes in the conference were UConn’s Danielle Bordes, Cincinnati’s Valentina Herrera, and USF’s Olga Martinez-Manso.

Each year, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education invites colleges and universities to participate in the awards program by nominating their sports scholars.

In addition to their athletic ability, students named Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars must maintain a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.2 and be active on their campuses or in their community.

Past Ashe scholars include: Baylor University’s Robert Griffin III (2011), the University of Tennessee’s Kara Lawson (2003), San Diego State University’s Marshall Faulk (1993) and the University of Kansas’ Jacque Vaughn (1996). Nominated by their respective institutions, the students were chosen from over 1,200 minority student-athletes.

The winner of the 2017 award will be announced at a luncheon April 11 at the University of Richmond (Virginia). Bernard Franklin, executive vice president of the NCAA, will participate in the program.

In addition to being named semifinalists, all three Memphis athletes were named national team winners in their respective sports for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar special report, which will be published April 6.

– Don Wade

Memphis in May Triathlon Celebrating 35 Years

The Memphis in May Olympic Triathlon, one of the oldest continuous running triathlon events in the United States, is commemorating its 35th anniversary with an exhibition of the 35 annual limited-edition art posters at The Peddler Bike Shop, 517 S, Main St., from Friday, March 31, through May 21.

The poster for the 2017 Memphis in May Triathlon will be unveiled to the public at the opening reception Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This year’s poster artist is Richard Williams, who has designed 13 triathlon posters. The exhibit is being presented by P.R. Event Management, producer of the annual triathlon event. The Peddler Bike Shop is a sponsor of this year’s Memphis in May Triathlon.

The art posters for the Memphis in May Triathlon were created by seven Memphis graphic artists through the years and represent 3 1/2 decades of the global community saluted by Memphis in May since its inception in 1982. The Memphis in May Triathlon began in 1983. This year’s spotlight is on Colombia, the 36th country to be recognized by the parent organization now in its 40th year.

The exhibit and opening night reception coincides with the monthly South Main Trolley Night, held the last Friday of every month. The galleries and shops along South Main are open late and trolley bus rides are free from Beale Street to G.E. Patterson.

– Don Wade