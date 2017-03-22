VOL. 132 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 22, 2017

FedEx Express to Launch Memphis-Liege Flight

FedEx Express will begin operating a new flight linking its world hub in Memphis to TNT’s European air hub in Liège, Belgium, beginning in early April.

Connecting the FedEx Express and TNT worldwide networks is important, according to FedEx, to give TNT customers around the globe direct access to the portfolio of FedEx services in the U.S. and Canada.

“This new flight by FedEx Express is a tangible example of the customer benefits that the acquisition of TNT will bring,” said David Cunningham, president and CEO of FedEx Express, in a statement. “By combining our strengths, particularly the FedEx Express air network and TNT’s strong European road capabilities and Liège hub, we will connect even more people and possibilities.”

FedEx Express will use Boeing 777 Freighters offering 116 tons of capacity for the Liège-Memphis service.

Once in Memphis, TNT shipment volumes will be injected into the FedEx network for delivery across the U.S. and Canada.

TNT customers shipping to North America will benefit from broader service coverage, faster transit times and higher weight capabilities, according to FedEx. Other highlights of the new Memphis-Liege flights:

• Consistent two-day transit times for express shipments from Europe to U.S. and Canada destinations, compared with two to four days previously

• Three-day transit times to U.S. and Canada destinations for express shipments from key locations in the Middle East, Africa and India

• More opportunities for customers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest market, including reduced cost and increased capacity, with a one-day transit time reduction for Shanghai perishable goods.

– Daily News staff

NCAA South Region Teams Have Open Practice Thursday

As part of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, FedExForum will be hosting four teams, University of North Carolina, University of Kentucky, University of California, Los Angeles and Butler University, this Friday, March 24 and Sunday, March 26 for the South Regional Semifinals and Final.

All four teams will hold an open practice on Thursday, March 23, beginning at noon with doors opening at 11 a.m. Admission is free with free parking in the Toyota Parking Garage. Team practice schedules are as follows:

Noon-12:50 p.m. – Butler

1-1:50 p.m. – UCLA

2:10-3 p.m. – North Carolina

3:10-4 p.m. – Kentucky

On Friday, March 24, North Carolina will play Butler at 6:09 p.m. for the first game of the South Regional Semifinals, followed by Kentucky vs. UCLA 30 minutes after the North Carolina vs. Butler matchup (doors open at 4:30 p.m.).

The winners of each game will advance to the South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26, at FedExForum. Sunday’s game time will be announced later this week. Due to security measures in place that require the use of metal detectors, fans are encouraged to get to the games early to prevent delays when entering the arena.

For more information on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball South Regional, visit fedexforum.com, like FedExForum on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@FedExForum).

– Don Wade

Boyd Picks Finance Chair For Gubernatorial Bid

Knoxville businessman and Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd has hired Nashville fundraiser Steve Smith to head the finance team of his bid for the Republican nomination for governor in 2018.

Smith is chairman of Haury & Smith Contractors Inc. of Nashville and was state finance chairman for U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander’s 2008 and 2014 re-election campaigns.

He also served as the national finance co-chairman for Alexander’s 1996 and 2000 bids for president and was a top fundraiser for President George W. Bush’s 2004 re-election effort.

In addition to Smith, Boyd’s finance team includes Alice Krista Tadlock of Memphis and Taylor Ferrell of Nashville.

Tadlock was most recently national finance director for former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s 2016 bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

Ferrell has been an aide and consultant to the Tennessee Republican Party and worked with Smith on Alexander’s 2014 re-election campaign.

– Bill Dries

First Tennessee Essay Contest Encourages Literacy, Finance

To help raise awareness of financial literacy month in April, First Tennessee Bank is sponsoring its annual essay contest to encourage young people to make wise choices and improve money management skills.

This year’s topic is “How do you differentiate between needs and wants, and how do you save money to afford both?” Essays must be 400 words or less, in 12-point font, doubled-spaced with one-inch margins.

The top 12 essayists in grades 6-12 will be announced on April 3. Essays will be judged in three categories: Grades 6-7, Grades 8-9 and Grades 10-12, with four winners in each category.

Each winner will receive three tickets to the Memphis Grizzlies game on April 7 at the FedExForum, a financial literacy book, and $100 to save or invest.

Mid-South students in grades 6-12 are eligible, except for those whose parents work for Junior Achievement, Operation HOPE, First Tennessee Bank or First Horizon National Corp.

Email entries with the subject line “Financial Literacy Essay” to Margarett Frisby at MLFrisby@FirstTennessee.com or mail to First Tennessee Financial Literacy Essay Contest, MO12, P.O. Box 84, Memphis, TN 38101.

Entries must be received by 5 p.m. CST on Friday, March 24, and include the student’s name, name of parent/guardian, school, grade and daytime phone number.

– Andy Meek

‘Ono Poke Brings Hawaiian Fare to Memphis

Loeb Properties Inc. announced on Monday, March 20, that ’Ono Poke will be a new tenant in the Shops of Chickasaw Gardens, 3145 Poplar Ave. in East Memphis.

‘Ono Poke is now building out its 1,200-square-foot space with plans to open later this month.

It will provide a unique dining experience, according to Loeb, bringing popular Hawaiian poke to Memphis for the first time. Poke bowls traditionally center around fresh fish served over rice with a variety of toppings, including edamame, avocado, ginger, nori, a variety of sauces, and much more.

– Daily News staff

FedExFamilyHouse to Break Ground on $12M Expansion

FedEx and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital are preparing to break ground on the expansion of FedExFamilyHouse, a home-away-from-home for families of Le Bonheur patients.

The $12 million project, which was announced last year, will triple the size of FedExFamilyHouse with the addition of a four-story tower connected to the current facility.

When it opens in 2018, it will include 21 new suites, 30 hotel-style rooms for shorter stays, and community gathering spaces, enabling the facility to serve more families.

The expansion will kick off with a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, March 22, at 10:30 a.m. at 918 Poplar Ave.

FedEx’s support of the FedExFamilyHouse is part of FedEx Cares, the Memphis-based company’s community investment initiative to donate $200 million in 200 communities by 2020.

A public fundraising campaign was established in 2016 to raise $12 million to fund the expansion.

Learn more about FedExFamilyHouse, the expansion and donating to the campaign at fedexfamilyhouse.org.

– Daily News staff

Permit Filed for Car Wash Near Audubon Park

A $1.2 million building permit application was filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for a new car wash in near Audubon Park.

The application for an automated car wash tunnel with self-service columns cites 1202 Getwell Road as the address.

Commercial Construction & Maintenance is listed as the contractor, while David Breedlove is listed as the architect and Ray G. Flake as the engineer.

LBJ Enterprises is both the tenant and owner, according to the application.

There are four vacant parcels of land at the site at the corner of Getwell and Rhodes Avenue, totaling a little more than 1 acre. All of the parcels are owned by Arizona-based Quick Shine Auto Spa LLC, according to the Shelby County Assessor of Property.

They were last appraised for a combined $109,100 in 2016.

– Patrick Lantrip