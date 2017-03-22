Memphis Football Profile Growing, Norvell Says

VOL. 132 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 22, 2017

The biggest brand on the 2017 University of Memphis football schedule is UCLA. The Bruins come to Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Sept. 16. And as a name brand, it’s an opportunity for the Tigers with recruits.

“It’s a great platform to showcase our program,” said Tigers coach Mike Norvell.

Of course, Norvell was quick to say that the focus won’t be on UCLA and it shouldn’t be. The Bruins are the third game of the season. They also went 4-8 and 2-7 in the Pac-12 last year.

Norvell said the season opener at home against Louisiana-Monroe, followed by the first American Athletic Conference contest at UCF are bigger games. And they are.

But from a recruiting standpoint, the UCLA game does more for the cause. Norvell and his staff have done well on the recruiting trail as they have combined an aggressive approach with an insistence that prospective players are “good fits.”

The win over Houston last season drew good TV ratings. The program’s profile is on the rise and it’s evident, Norvell says, by the fact that when staff takes prospective recruits out for meals during official visits fans come up to give high-fives, and by the fact that the Tiger logo is becoming a known brand among recruits.

Norvell was treading carefully, but he seemed to indicate that at times recruiting locally can be the bigger challenge, saying, “Sometimes the hardest people to show or almost convince are the people who’ve been around and don’t have that immediate (positive) reception.”

Riley Ferguson put up good numbers in his first season as the Tigers’ quarterback. But more and more, college quarterbacks come under scrutiny as “system quarterbacks” when being evaluated by NFL scouts.

Norvell, however, doesn’t buy it. At least not in the case of Ferguson, who will be a senior in 2017.

“Scouts that come and do their work will not have issues,” Norvell said.

He added that it’s worth noting that even Tom Brady now takes many of his snaps in shotgun. Norvell also said the coaching staff gave Ferguson more power as he proved himself.

“As he’s progressed we’ve given him the ability to get himself protected,” Norvell said of his ability to change blocking assignments. “Biggest thing for Riley is continuing to enhance his overall control of this offense. The last month of the season, he played at a high level.”

Tigers’ Shortstop Alex Trela made the AAC Honor Roll after a big week at the plate.

Trela helped the Tigers to a road series win over Missouri State, posting a pair of multiple-hit games along the way. The freshman had a career high four hits in the second game of the series and drove in two runs. In the series finale, Trela hit a clutch two-run home run to tie the game 4-4 in the sixth inning.

Trela finished the week with a .467 batting average and seven hits over four games with a double and a homer. He led the team with six runs driven in. He also played error-free defense.

Memphis has had a player named to the honor roll each week, but Trela is the first Tigers hitter to be recognized. Pitchers Connor Alexander, Drew Crosby and Colton Hathcock each have been named to the weekly honor roll.

Guard Craig Randall II will not return to the Tigers basketball team for his junior season, making the announcement last weekend via social media. He previously indicated he did plan to return despite speculation that he was going to transfer.

Randall’s 5.2 per-game scoring average was tops among bench players, but Randall suffered a rough shooting season as he made just 28.8 percent of his 3-point attempts.