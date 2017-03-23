Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Loeb Building Retail Center Near Overton Square

By Patrick Lantrip

Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

Loeb Properties has announced it will build a new retail center at 2046 Union Ave., around the corner from Overton Square.

Rendering of the retail center Loeb Properties will build at 2046 Union Ave. near Overton Square

(brg3s architects/Loeb Properties)

The new 7,500-square-foot Midtown building, which will sit at the corner of Union Avenue and Diana Street, will include a restaurant with patio option, dedicated parking lot, Union Avenue frontage and “contemporary features.”

In conjunction with the announcement, the company filed a $1.2 million building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for the new building.

Loeb currently is preleasing the last remaining 2,250 square feet of availability, which is ideal for restaurant or retail use, according to the company.

"This constitutes a rare opportunity for a tenant to move into brand-new retail space on Union Avenue in the heart of Midtown," says Aaron Petree, CCIM, Loeb's leasing broker for the property.

Demolition on the existing building, which was a former Valvoline Instant Oil Change location, will begin April 1, with construction on the new building beginning in May and wrapping up this fall.

Grinder, Taber & Grinder Inc. and brg3s architects will be heading up the construction and design efforts, respectively.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 85 280 4,313
MORTGAGES 90 328 5,186
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 121 432 9,365
BANKRUPTCIES 62 192 3,374
BUSINESS LICENSES 33 111 1,683
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 59 199 3,712
MARRIAGE LICENSES 12 61 986

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.