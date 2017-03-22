Lehman-Roberts’ Moore Lauded By Asphalt Industry Group

VOL. 132 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Rick Moore, who is retiring as chairman of Lehman-Roberts Co. March 31 after 46 years with the company, has been named the National Asphalt Pavement Association’s Man of the Year.

Moore is the immediate past chairman of the association’s World of Asphalt Committee. He was praised for his efforts to grow the World of Asphalt Show & Conference and for strengthening NAPA’s partnerships for the show with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers and the National Sand, Stone, and Gravel Association.

Hometown: Memphis

Experience: B.A., Davidson College, 1967; MBA, Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania, 1970; Lieutenant, U.S. Army, 1967-1970; Lehman-Roberts Co., December 1970-March 2017 (president 1997-2012; Chairman of the Board 2012-2017)

What talent do you wish you had? I wish I had a musical talent, either instrumental or vocal.

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? Herbert Rhea was both a friend and a mentor. He inspired confidence in me and set standards for quality work in managing and financing business endeavors.

The National Asphalt Pavement Association recently named you its Man of the Year. How did you become involved with NAPA, and what are you most proud of accomplishing there? Lehman-Roberts Co. is a charter member of NAPA, and I have always felt it was the best industry-related organization we participated in. I have long believed that if I could learn one thing that could be applied to our business, then the investment in that meeting or conference had been worth it. I was privileged to serve on the NAPA board of directors, and was honored to serve as chairman of the World of Asphalt Show and Conference, which has grown to be the defining event to educate and improve our industry.

What notable changes have you seen in the industry during your career with Lehman-Roberts? The shortage of a quality labor force is the biggest challenge our industry faces, but it has also brought about the greatest change in our company. We now invest heavily in education and training for all employees, from our entry-level employees to our top-level management. Our investment is to provide opportunities for our people to be as effective as possible in the rapidly changing work environment.

Any post-retirement plans – personal and/or community-related? I will be spending more time with my wife, Carey, working to improve under-resourced areas in our city. We have created a women’s resource center in the Orange Mound community with our partner, Neighborhood Christian Center. We are growing a company, My Cup of Tea, to provide jobs and work experience for the women in that neighborhood.

What do you most enjoy about your work? I enjoy the challenge of continuously trying to make things better and working with the people in our company to accomplish that. We have a group of people who are not only great to work with, but also they are great to know in general.

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? Enjoy what you do for work, as you spend 65 percent of your waking hours doing it. And, show up every day – both mentally and physically. Success is accomplished by applying your God-given skills to whatever you do each and every day.

In addition to honoring Rick Moore, the National Asphalt Pavement Association awarded Lehman-Roberts Co. two 2016 Quality in Construction awards for its work on Miss. 305 in Olive Branch, Mississippi, as well as U.S. 78 in DeSoto County, Mississippi, from Miss. 305 to Bethel Road. Additionally, Lehman-Roberts’ Plant 10 earned NAPA’s 2016 Diamond Achievement Commendation for excellence in asphalt plant/site operations.

Kemmons Wilson Insurance Group has added Preston Gordon as director of private client relationships, Bill Saig as a commercial account executive and Grant Hubbard as marketing coordinator. Gordon previously served as vice president of business development for Marsh Private Client Services. Saig has more than 15 years’ experience in insurance and financial services sales and comes to KWIG from Multi-Funds LLC. Hubbard nine years of combined professional and academic marketing experience.

Teresa Cooper has been named SRVS’ director of community living. The department is the agency’s residential services program, with 80 homes throughout the community, including residences for people who require intensive medical and therapeutic care. Cooper has more than 21 years of experience supporting families with children and adults with intellectual disabilities. She has served in various leadership roles, including working as part of the Federal Court Monitor’s team and the State of Tennessee, Division of Intellectual Disabilities Quality Assurance team.

Eugene J. Podesta Jr. is one of three Baker Donelson attorneys recognized in BTI Consulting Group's 2017 Client Service All-Stars list. Podesta, a shareholder in Baker Donelson's Memphis office and co-chair of the firm's Hospitality Team, was recognized by a leading hospitality company in the area of litigation.

Memphis opera singer Kallen Esperian and the Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum are among 10 recipients of 2017 Governor’s Arts Awards, Tennessee’s highest honor in the arts. Esperian received a Distinguished Artist Award, and the Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum received an Arts Leadership Award.

Leadership development organization NEXUS has presented its 2017 Memphis Mentoring Awards. The honorees are: Junior League of Memphis, Outstanding Mentoring Organization/Nonprofit; Don Riley, Outstanding Male Mentor; Jen Andrews, Outstanding Female Mentor; and Larry Papasan, Sandy Willson Outstanding NEXUS Mentor.