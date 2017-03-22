Greensward Compromise Unravels Over Who Pays What and When

VOL. 132 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 22, 2017

A Memphis Zoo parking plan appears to be in question after a Tuesday, March 21, city council committee session in which Memphis Zoo leaders said they will not put up half of the $500,000 to pay for planning and design work on the reconfigured and expanded zoo parking lot.

The Overton Park Conservancy is putting up the other $250,000. But Zoo president Chuck Brady said the zoo would refuse to put up its half because the OPC had not committed to put up half of the construction cost immediately.

OPC board chairman Eric Barnes, who is also publisher of The Daily News, told council members the conservancy raising the construction funding among conservancy donors will take some time. But he denied the conservancy is refusing to pay half of the construction costs for what is estimated to be a $3 million project.

Later Tuesday, the conservancy said in a statement posted on Facebook that it backs a proposal in which the zoo and OPC would split the construction costs 50-50 "with that investment to be offset using revenue generated by the parking fees."

The statement adds: "The costs Overton Park Conservancy is prepared to incur on this project are likely to exceed the amount of our entire annual budget. The conservancy operates a free public park with no gate revenues or concessions. We rely overwhelmingly on community donations to provide park maintenance and complete capital projects. With only five years in business, we do not have $1.5 million in reserves and we will have to raise these funds on a short timetable."

It's a challenge the conservancy said it is "willing and ready to undertake to permanently remove cars from the Greensward and restore it to the people of Memphis."

Council members won’t vote on the matter until the first council meeting in April. And there were already efforts at City Hall Tuesday afternoon to get the agreement back on track.

The agreement approved by the council last year called for a reconfiguration of zoo parking to end zoo overflow parking on the Overton Park Greensward by January 2019 after three springs of protests in the park. The zoo and conservancy agreed to the compromise including the funding with no expense to the city.

The design and engineering of the parking reconfiguration, which includes 415 additional parking spaces and will take in the western and northern edges of the park greensward, would be completed by the fall.

Eric Barnes did not participate in the reporting or editing of this story.