VOL. 132 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 22, 2017

An Islamic art and calligraphy presentation and workshop will take place Wednesday, March 22, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Cordova Library, 8457 Trinity Road. Attendees will be able to try their hand at Islamic calligraphy. Cost is free. Visit muslimsinmemphis.org/events for more information.

Ballet on Wheels will hold its ninth annual Easter Basket Drive & Free Dance Camp Saturday, March 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its studio, 1015 S. Cooper St. This free dance camp is open to any child ages 3-14 who brings a filled Easter basket ready to be given to a terminally ill child. Sign up at balletonwheels.org by Wednesday, March 22.

The 2017 Bartlett Business Expo will be held Thursday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bartlett Recreation Center, 7700 Flaherty Place. A variety of local businesses will showcase their goods and services. Free and open to the public. Visit bartlettchamber.org.

Mid-South Association for Financial Professionals will meet Thursday, March 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn University of Memphis, 3700 Central Ave. Danita Moss with Southern Financial Exchange will present “Same-Day ACH Usage Trends and Upcoming Changes.” Register at midsouthafp.org.

The Stax Museum of American Soul Music will open its “A Century of Funk: Rufus Thomas at 100” exhibition with a reception Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. at the museum, 926 E. McLemore Ave. Join the Stax Music Academy Rhythm Section and Thomas’ friends and family for a concert and panel discussion. Cost is free. Visit staxmuseum.com.

The Black Business Association of Memphis will hold two focus group sessions to discuss the organization and the needs of Mid-South minority business owners. The first is Friday, March 24, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Kroc Center, 800 East Parkway S.; the second is Saturday, March 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Shelby Library, 7200 E. Shelby Drive. For details or to sign up, email info@bbamemphis.com or call 901-500-1491.

Harwood will hold its eighth annual Dash for DisABILITY 5K Friday, March 24, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Cooper-Young Historic District, 2120 Young Ave. Cost is $25 before Thursday, March 23, or $30 on race day. Register at harwood5k.racesonline.com or contact meredith.taylor@harwoodcenter.org for details.