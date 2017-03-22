Casino Revenue Falls Sharply Across Mississippi in February

VOL. 132 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 22, 2017

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gamblers stayed away from Mississippi casinos in February, sending revenue tumbling 10 percent compared with the same month in 2016.

State Revenue Department figures show gamblers lost $172 million last month, compared to $190 million in February 2016.

The 12 coastal casinos posted revenue of $95 million, down 9 percent from $105 million in February 2016. It was the second-sharpest monthly revenue drop in four years on the Gulf Coast, a period when revenues have generally risen.

Receipts tumbled more than 10 percent at the 16 Mississippi River casinos, to $77 million in February compared to $86 million a year ago. That's the second straight sharp decline in a region that has seen years of falling revenue.

Numbers exclude Choctaw Indian casinos, which don't report winnings to the state.

