Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Casino Revenue Falls Sharply Across Mississippi in February

AP

Updated 3:04PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gamblers stayed away from Mississippi casinos in February, sending revenue tumbling 10 percent compared with the same month in 2016.

State Revenue Department figures show gamblers lost $172 million last month, compared to $190 million in February 2016.

The 12 coastal casinos posted revenue of $95 million, down 9 percent from $105 million in February 2016. It was the second-sharpest monthly revenue drop in four years on the Gulf Coast, a period when revenues have generally risen.

Receipts tumbled more than 10 percent at the 16 Mississippi River casinos, to $77 million in February compared to $86 million a year ago. That's the second straight sharp decline in a region that has seen years of falling revenue.

Numbers exclude Choctaw Indian casinos, which don't report winnings to the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 195 195 4,228
MORTGAGES 238 238 5,096
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 214 311 9,244
BANKRUPTCIES 71 130 3,312
BUSINESS LICENSES 43 78 1,650
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 62 140 3,653
MARRIAGE LICENSES 22 49 974

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.