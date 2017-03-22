Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 58 | Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Bonnaroo to Offer All-Night Stage for Dance, Hip-Hop Artists

AP

Updated 2:57PM
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — Music fans will have more options to dance the night away at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which is unveiling an all-night stage focusing on dance, electronic and hip-hop artists.

The Other stage will run all night at this year's festival, scheduled June 8-11 in Manchester, Tennessee. The lineup includes Marshmello, Big Gigantic, Yellow Claw, D.R.A.M., Motama, Louis the Child, Borgore and more.

The music festival has been expanding its lineup over the past 15 years, including dance artists and DJs such as Skrillex, deadmau5, ODESZA, Flying Lotus, Tycho, Caribou, Jamie xx and Bassnectar.

This year's lineup includes U2, The Weeknd and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

