Beale Street Authority’s Days May Be Numbered

The Beale Street Tourism Development Authority would be out of business by May 21 and the city would be charged with hiring a day-to-day manager for the Beale Street entertainment district under a proposal by council member Martavius Jones.

Jones’ proposal got no serious pushback Tuesday, March 21, in a council committee where eight of the 13 council members were present.

The full council is scheduled to vote on the resolution at its April 11 meeting.

The council action would declare that the authority has “substantially accomplished” its goals and dissolve it after a two-month period to deal with outstanding obligations or similar issues.

“What has the Beale Street Tourism Development Authority accomplished thus far?” asked council chairman Berlin Boyd, pointing to two attempts to hire a management firm that ended in October when the authority cut off talks with the only remaining firm in the running, 21 Beale Street.

“The board right now has five, maybe six, members,” Jones replied. “We are talking about a process of reconstituting this board and having members acclimated and familiar with the operation of the board. I think the ultimate goal was to have some kind of long-term direction, management of the property – of Beale Street. I would contend that we are prolonging the progress of that process.”

Jones emphasized that if the council approves his resolution, it does not have the effect of hiring a management firm.

“This process does not name anyone as the manager,” he said. “That’s something the administration has to take care of.”

City chief operating officer Doug McGowen was among those watching the council’s discussion of the matter.

McGowen said later Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and the administration are reviewing the city’s options.

“We’ll wait and see how they are going to reconstitute,” McGowen said. “We will talk to all sides. They tried twice to hire a manager.”

The authority decided in October to not pursue a third round of proposals for management of the street and to leave the Downtown Memphis Commission in place as interim manager – a job the DMC has had for three years and counting.

The DMC board recently approved a move to longer-term planning for the management of Beale Street.

DMC president Terence Patterson said after Tuesday’s committee session that the interim management role for the organization predates the tourism development authority, which was approved by the council at the end of 2015.

“Our No. 1 focus is just making sure we are good stewards of Beale Street,” Patterson said. “We are committed to doing that.”

Patterson said that could still happen regardless of who manages the district, which covers four blocks between Fourth and Second streets.

The move back to direct city control of the district would not resolve a federal court lawsuit by the Beale Street Development Corp. against the city and the authority that claims the development corporation continues to hold the master lease with the city.

The city and its attorneys have said before the lawsuit and during the pending lawsuit that the city’s master lease was transferred to the tourism development authority in a 2013 settlement of lawsuits in two courts among the city, BSDC and Performa Entertainment.

Performa, which had managed and developed the street in a sublease with BSDC since Beale’s 1983 reopening, exited that role with the settlement.

In the settlement terms, BSDC would no longer have the master lease with the city and would instead become a cultural and historical heritage organization, primarily operating the historic Daisy Theater for the city.

The authority cited the litigation in deciding last year not to pursue a third round of proposals for a management firm after ending talks with 21 Beale Street.