Pivot For Innovation

Pivoting your way to profitability, Somik Raha, SmartOrg

There are many unforeseen hazards between concept and launch. Pivoting provides a unique opportunity to learn from experience and to change course at key development stages, making the difference between attaining mediocre results and achieving astounding success.

“I define innovation as being a participant in our collective evolution,” says Raha. “The method is a way to become who we aspire to be.”

Decision analysis is key in strategic thinking. The core question is “what does value mean?” Raja says you cannot actually measure value. The purpose of having a metric is to drive “productive action,” he says.

This insight gave birth to another one: “Quantitative analysis takes complexity off the table so you can focus on who you want to be.”

Numbers are not about measuring the value of innovation, but rather about pivoting the actual market penetration. Using modeling techniques provides a value-creation lens that helps pivot a go-to-market strategy.

Insight Two: Executives do get innovation. They just need to know handoffs and the team’s understanding of the context.

Insight Three: Finance will support innovation if you provide a path to preserve existing revenue and increase customer loyalty.

Using gamification to motivate and mange your intrapreneur community, Kit Haines-Bornheimer, Vodafone

Vodafone uses innovation as a business driver. It’s innovation program is largely focused on creating innovations with B2B customers.

The company has four full-time innovators in the enterprise business and sustain this work with a network of intrapreneurs across the globe, whom “we call innovation agents and innovation champions.”

Vodafone has seven, iterative steps: Define the vision, make the plan, find the seeds, create the space, nourish, enable growth and take stock.

The company has gamified the workpaths of the innovation champions. In a good game many people don’t know they are even playing a game. By applying game theory, an emotional state is produced. Therefore, Vodafone is beginning to use the Octalysis design framework on gamification developed by Yu-kai Chow.

Vodafone’s innovation leads take a scientific approach to motivate internal motion. It identifies core drivers, defines users, discerns win state, finds triggers and feedback cues, and discovers meaningful incentives or rewards.

