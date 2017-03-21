'Ono Poke Brings Hawaiian Fare to Memphis

VOL. 132 | NO. 57 | Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Loeb Properties Inc. announced on Monday afternoon the arrival of ’Ono Poke as a new tenant to the Shops of Chickasaw Gardens, 3145 Poplar Ave. in East Memphis.

'Ono Poke is now building out its 1,200-square-foot space with plans to open later this month.

It will provide a unique dining experience, according to Loeb, bringing popular Hawaiian poke to Memphis for the first time. Poke bowls traditionally center around fresh fish served over rice with a variety of toppings, including edamame, avocado, ginger, nori, a variety of sauces, and much more.

'Ono – Hawaiian for delicious – will bring a fresh take on dining to Memphis in a restaurant with a casual, hip vibe, Loeb said in a release. Poke is a Hawaiian verb meaning to cut or slice, so the restaurant’s name translates into delicious cuts