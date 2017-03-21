Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons Has Knee Surgery

VOL. 132 | NO. 57 | Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons was to undergo surgery on his left knee Monday, March 20.

The team had announced more than a week ago that Parsons would miss the remainder of the season.

The Grizzlies said the surgery was to repair a partial tear of the medial meniscus in his left knee. Before this latest issue with his left knee, Parsons had undergone two surgeries on his right knee within the last two years.

Parsons signed a four-year, $94 million contract last summer as the Grizzlies' biggest free-agent acquisition. But he averaged just 6.2 points and played only 34 games this season while his minutes were limited because of knee problems.

He didn't play more than 25 minutes in any game this season.

