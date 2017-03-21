VOL. 132 | NO. 57 | Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Rotary Club of Memphis will meet Tuesday, March 21, at noon at the University Club of Memphis, 1346 Central Ave. Dr. Keith G. Anderson, a cardiologist at Sutherland Cardiology Clinic and president of the Tennessee Medical Association, will discuss numerous health care topics, including how federal health care reform could impact Tennessee. Cost is $20 at the door. Email taylor@memphisrotary.org to register.

How to Leave Your Car at Home II: Talking Transit, a group conversation exploring how Memphis can secure dedicated funding that grows and improves the city’s transportation system, will be held Wednesday, March 22, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Loflin Yard, 7 W. Carolina Ave. Representatives from Innovate Memphis, the Memphis Area Transit Authority, Smart City Memphis and the Community Development Corp. will share their thoughts on moving Memphis transit forward. Registration is free but required; visit eventbrite.com.

Teach901 will hold a future educators mixer and workshop Wednesday, March 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Memphis-area college students who are on track to graduate with an education degree this year can get a resume critique, certification assistance and free professional headshot. Cost is free; food and drinks included. Register at teach901.com.

The 2017 Bartlett Business Expo will be held Thursday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bartlett Recreation Center, 7700 Flaherty Place. A variety of local businesses will showcase their goods and services. Free and open to the public. Visit bartlettchamber.org.

Mid-South Association for Financial Professionals will meet Thursday, March 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn University of Memphis, 3700 Central Ave. Danita Moss with Southern Financial Exchange will present “Same-Day ACH Usage Trends and Upcoming Changes.” Register at midsouthafp.org.

The Stax Museum of American Soul Music will open its “A Century of Funk: Rufus Thomas at 100” exhibition with a reception Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. at the museum, 926 E. McLemore Ave. Join the Stax Music Academy Rhythm Section and Thomas’ friends and family for a special concert and panel discussion. Cost is free. The exhibition will be on display through Aug. 31. Visit staxmuseum.com.