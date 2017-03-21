VOL. 132 | NO. 57 | Tuesday, March 21, 2017

City Begins Second Series Of Memphis 3.0 Meetings

City leaders are holding a second series of public meetings toward putting together the comprehensive Memphis 3.0 plan for the future.

The effort by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland began late last year.

The public meetings resume Saturday, March 25, with a 10 a.m. session at Oakhaven High School, 3125 Ladbrook Road.

The month closes out with a March 28 meeting at Hollywood Community Center, 1560 N. Hollywood St. and a March 30 session at Glenview Community Center, 1141 S. Barksdale St., both starting at 5:30 p.m. Several more meetings are scheduled for April.

The set of rallies last year generated more than 10,000 comments, according to the administration.

Each meeting begins with some general comments, then the crowd breaks up into smaller groups for more specific discussions about plans for those areas of the city.

For a schedule of upcoming meetings, visit memphis3point0.com.

– Bill Dries

Midtown Apartments Sell for $2.8 Million

Memphis Medical Redevelopment Group LLC has purchased the Jefferson Manor Apartments from for $3.2 million, according to a warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds March 15.

Donald R. Smith, president of CMP Inc., sold the property on behalf of Jefferson Manor LLC.

Located at 2024-2068 Jefferson Ave., the 39,600-square-foot complex was built in 1945, according to the Shelby County Assessor of Property. It was last appraised for $985,000 in 2016.

In conjunction with the purchase, San Marcos, California-based Memphis Medical Redevelopment Group filed two loans through Landmark Community Bank: a $2.2 million deed of trust that matures April 1, 2042, and a $331,100 second lien deed of trust.

Jeffrey King signed both loans on behalf of Memphis Medical Redevelopment Group.

– Patrick Lantrip

Blake Solutions Finishes Rebranding

Locally owned Blake Solutions has unveiled a new name and new look in an effort to reflect its growth in the multiunit surfaces industry, which includes hospitality, student housing, multifamily, and senior living.

Founded in 1970 as Blake Surface Solutions, the company has expanded beyond its original customer base of hotels with substantial growth in the student housing and multifamily sectors.

“Over the past 40 years, we have grown to become solutions-driven partners with our clients,” said Wilson Blake, CEO of Blake Solutions. “We dropped ‘surface’ from our name to better reflect our broader offering and emphasize our ‘solutions-based’ focus. We are able to offer our clients a package of products which simplifies the project delivery process.”

As a turn-key provider of countertops, cabinets, sinks and bowls for multi-unit projects nationwide, Blake Solutions is a licensed general contractor that provides pre-construction, project management and installation services.

Blake Solutions completes more than 60 projects annually involving more than 12,000 units.

– Patrick Lantrip

U of M Grad Programs Garner National Rankings

The University of Memphis has 18 graduate programs ranked nationally by U.S. News & World Report. While some programs are ranked yearly, others are ranked every two to three years.

The programs include: audiology (No. 17), rehabilitation counseling (No. 21), speech-language pathology (No. 24), health care management (No. 47), clinical psychology (No. 102), earth sciences (No. 106), public affairs (No. 115), social work (No. 123), math (No. 126), English (No. 133), history (No. 134), engineering (No. 139), law (No. 140), fine arts (No. 147), psychology (No. 148), part-time MBA (No. 182), biological sciences (No. 209) and nursing master’s (No. 209).

“We are continuing to broaden national exposure and recognition for the exceptional education value offered at the U of M, both undergraduate and graduate,” said university president M. David Rudd in a statement. “We look forward to not only growing the number of nationally recognized and ranked programs, but also moving up in the rankings year after year.”

– Daily News staff

901 Popper Throwdown Taking Place Saturday

The group behind the Best Memphis Burger Fest is behind a new signature food event, the 901 Popper Throwdown, happening Saturday, March 25, at High Cotton Brewing Co. The free, family-friendly event will feature jalapeno popper cook-offs, a jalapeno-eating competition, live music, and High Cotton brews.

The 901 Popper Throwdown is the brainchild of Seth Agranov, who also founded the Best Memphis Burger Fest.

“Just like burgers, jalapeno poppers are a perfect platform to show off our teams’ culinary imaginations,” Agranov said in a statement. “Through the creative use of flavors and textures, an ordinary tailgating dish like a popper becomes a true work of art. We’re very excited to launch this new event, not only as a Burger Fest promotional cook-off, but as something else to do within our great city.”

901 Popper Throwdown will feature 15 teams competing in two rounds: anything goes, and poppers featuring High Cotton Scottish Ale or ESB in the recipe. Poppers will be judged on the following criteria: appearance & presentation, use of ingredients, structure of entry, overall taste and overall impression. There will also be a pickled jalapeno-eating competition in addition to the cooking competition.

Admission is free to 901 Popper Throwdown, which will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at High Cotton Brewing Co., 589 Monroe Ave. Food samples will be provided at the teams’ discretion in exchange for donations. Besides popper festivities, attendees can enjoy a Grateful Dead tribute from Hiway Hi-Fi at the Jack Pirtle’s Chicken stage as well as an area for family-fun activities such as face painting, henna artists, a game truck, sidewalk chalk and more.

Proceeds from 901 Popper Throwdown benefit Memphis Pets Alive, a nonprofit whose mission is to promote and provide the resources, education and programs needed to save companion animals in local shelters.

For more info, visit jalapenothrowdown.com.

– Daily News staff

Pinnacle Financial Expands Local Mortgage Team

Pinnacle Financial Partners has made a few additions to its Memphis-area mortgage team.

The new hires include Tony Neal, Chip Worthington and Rita Turner.

Neal brings 25 years’ experience in mortgage lending to his role of senior vice president and mortgage adviser. He most recently served as a loan officer for Community Bank in Southaven, and he’s based at Pinnacle’s North Mississippi mortgage office.

Worthington, with more than 37 years of experience, joins Pinnacle as a mortgage underwriter. He’s based at Pinnacle’s Memphis headquarters on Quail Hollow Road. And Turner, with 34 years of experience, joins Pinnacle’s new mortgage office in Atoka as a mortgage adviser assistant.

– Andy Meek