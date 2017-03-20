Special Election Ballot for State Rep. District 95 Set Tuesday

VOL. 132 | NO. 56 | Monday, March 20, 2017

The 10 candidates who qualified in the special elections for state House District 95 have until noon Monday, March 20, to withdraw if they wish. Otherwise the Shelby County Election Commission will set the ballot Tuesday for the primary and general elections.

Seven contenders have filed to run in the special Republican primary April 27.

The Republican primary field is Collierville school board member Kevin Vaughan, Collierville alderman Billy Patton, homebuilder and former Germantown alderman Frank Uhlhorn, attorney Gail Williams Horner of Collierville, Missy Marshall of Collierville, Joseph Crone of Eads and Curtis Loynachan.

Democratic contender Julie Byrd Ashworth advances to the June general election without opposition in the Democratic primary.

Independent contenders Robert Schutt and Jim Tomasik qualified at the deadline and are automatically on the June ballot.

The special elections – the primary on April 27 and the general on June 15 – are to fill the vacancy created by the February resignation of Republican state Rep. Mark Lovell of Eads.

Lovell resigned abruptly three weeks into his first legislative session after he was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching of a Capitol Hill employee. Lovell has denied any wrongdoing. A House investigation concluded Lovell had violated guidelines prohibiting such behavior.